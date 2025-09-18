‘Should Sue You’: Megyn Kelly Slammed As Unhinged Rant About Jimmy Kimmel Backfires Spectacularly

Former Fox News star and conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly faced a fierce and quick social media backlash after posting an angry rant about comedian Jimmy Kimmel following ABC’s decision Wednesday to “indefinitely” suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The move came after Kimmel made comments about right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination on his show Monday night, which offended the MAGA sphere, including the head of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr.

The decision to pull Kimmel’s show also comes amid a $6.2 billion merger deal between Nexstar Media Group and rival media company Tegna. Nexstar stands to add 65 more TV stations to its existing portfolio of 200, but it still needs approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Host Megyn Kelly at SiriusXM Studios on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Nexstar has some 30 ABC-affiliated owner or partner stations and potentially 13 more if the merger with Tegna goes through.

Kirk’s slaying on Sept. 10 at an outdoor speaking event at a Utah university has sparked heated and angry rhetoric on both sides of the political aisle.

Kimmel weighed in on the 22-year-old suspected killer’s politics. News reports indicated that Tyler Robinson comes from a family of Trump Republicans, even though he’s registered to vote as a nonpartisan. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, at a news conference on Sept. 12 announcing Robinson’s arrest, said, “It was one of us.”

“We hit some new lows over the weekend,” Kimmel said in his monologue, “with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Both Nexstar and Disney-owned ABC issued statements condemning Kimmel’s comments about Kirk.

And Kelly jumped on the bandwagon, posting a maliciously spiteful tirade against Kimmel on social media.

She claimed Kimmel “falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile, disgusting lie – and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an all-time high.”

Ironically, Kelly’s post was filled with the same kind of malicious spite she seemed to be railing against.

She called Kimmel’s comments an “intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED toward the very group of ppl suffering in the wake of our devastating loss of Charlie, and Kimmel did it willfully and even gleefully to a cheering complicit audience.”

Kelly yelled, “ANY EMPLOYER IN MEDIA WOULD SEE HOW DEPRAVED AND SICK THIS WAS.”

She even threatened, “What the Left doesn’t seem to understand and needs to hear is that MAGA has f&cking HAD IT. We are ANGRY. We are INCENSED watching the L smear us, our ppl, literally getting some of our friends killed…”

She ended her rant with, “In short, GOOD RIDDANCE.”

Plenty of people would like to get rid of her.

“Kirk is now a saint and no one is allowed to make a comment about the hateful things that he said that led to someone unfortunately reacting in the most horrible way,” podcast producer Greg Canty noted on X.

“Instead of regurgitating maggot talking points, you should actually WATCH the video because what you just posted is factually untrue. Jimmy Kimmel should sue you for slander,” X user FilmFan pronounced.

— FilmFan (@filmfan1970) September 18, 2025

“Playing to your customers, are we? I don’t agree with Kimmel’s MAGA theory either, and it was poor timing with a lot of people still upset. Cancelling him over that was a pathetic move,” another X user said.

“Nope. It’s all selective free speech with you people/MAGA. Free speech until it’s something that hurts your feelings. Disgraceful,” this X user pointed out.

“You make false lies and allegations all the f#cking time. This sets one hell of a president. Can’t wait,” still another social media user posted.

Kimmel has been in a long-running feud with President Donald Trump and has been making fun of him for years along with all the other TV comics and, and for his part, Trump has bad-mouthed them whenever he has a chance.

But the president has been particularly gunning to get Kimmel fired for years, but ABC has stood by him until now.