‘He’s a Big Fat Idiot’: Donald Trump’s ‘I’m Not a Dictator’ Speech Implodes After a Damning Confession He Hoped Would Slip Under the Radar

President Donald Trump is publicly denying he’s a dictator, saying “I’m not a dictator” in responding to criticism of his federal takeover of the Washington D.C. police department and his ongoing threats to do the same in other cities in states run by Democrats.

Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, told reporters, “A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator.’”

What Trump really seems to be upset about is that he isn’t getting the praise he thinks he deserves for his plans and efforts at reducing crime.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he signs a series of executive Orders in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed an executive orders aimed at ending cashless bail in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He’s been threatening to send federal troops into Baltimore and Chicago after sending the National Guard into Los Angeles earlier this summer to help quell protests over immigration arrests and deportations without state officials’ approval.

The threats have sparked a war of words with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“So, I’m thinking about, you know, when I have some slob like Pritzker criticizing us before we even go there, I made the statement that next should be Chicago because as you all know Chicago’s a killing field right now and they don’t acknowledge it. And they say we don’t need him, freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator. He’s a dictator,” Trump lamented to reporters.

TRUMP: “A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator.”



He’s saying it. Are you listening? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RKSZF5H3TP — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 25, 2025

He waxed on about the MAGA world, apparently, wanting a despot in charge, denying that he also wants that.

Fox News Pulls the Plug on Donald Trump As He Spirals Into Bizarre Speech About Washing His ‘Beautiful, Luxuriant Hair’

“A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator. I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense and I’m a smart person and when I see, uh, what’s happening to our cities and then you send in the troops instead of being praised, they say you’re trying to take over the Republic, uh, these people are sick,” Trump lashed out, repeating a falsehood he used repeatedly in recent weeks that cities in states run by Democrats are “put-of-control.”

However, the following day, Trump spoke in a manner reminiscent of a dictator.

“I have the right to do anything I want to do. I’m the president of the United States,” he said when talking recently about how dangerous Chicago is.

Not how this works https://t.co/canVa7T1in — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 26, 2025

And as far back as Dec. 5, 2023, he was asked by Fox News personality Sean Hannity in front of an Iowa audience, “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

The once and future president responded, “Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

His comments, “people say maybe we’d like a dictator,” sparked an uproar on social media.

“If you’re ok with this then you absolutely do not believe in the constitution,” Matt DeLancey commented.

“Literally no one is saying, ‘maybe we’d like a dictator.’ Keep fucking around America. This dickhead is taking Project 2025 forward one step and day at a time. Keep sleeping on it… there’s plenty of time to wake up later,” Eye of Bass posted on X.

Trump sent federal troops into Washington in early August under the guise of reducing crime, but statistics from his own Justice Department show crime has been dropping in the nation’s capital for the past several years.

The original post by The Tennessee Holler showed only 7 seconds of Trump’s comments on a dictatorship, “And they say we don’t need him, freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator. He’s a dictator. A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator.”

That sparked as much outrage in the MAGA sphere as the comment about “maybe we’d like a dictator.”

“Show the whole clip. Stop trying to scare people,” this X user posted.

And another pointed out, “What was the very next sentence that he said? Why cut off the video so quickly after the comment?”

As far as his admission, the next day, one user said, “That sentence alone should set off alarm bells — Trump appears to elevate himself above both the law and the Constitution.”

“No, he doesn’t! He’s a big fat idiot and we need him GONE,” another user said.

“Is this real or AI-generated?” one user inquired.