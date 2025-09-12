‘So Freakin Funny!’: Late-Night Comedian Just Dropped the ‘Perfect’ Trick to Get Trump to Confess About His Dirty Doodle—And People Say It’s Brilliant

A resurfaced birthday letter tied to Donald Trump has reignited a storm of headlines, with critics and comedians seizing on the bizarre doodle and the President’s furious denials.

The note—originally written two decades ago and only recently handed over to Congress—features Trump’s signature inside the outline of a woman’s body. The letter, once part of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “birthday book,” has Trump fuming and now late-night hosts are piling on, with one comedian’s clever routine hitting especially hard.

President Donald Trump’s White House trolls his critics by making a photo swap on LinkedIn. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

\On Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” the talented comedian had a field day with the Epstein letter, calling it a “dirty doodle” and suggesting he knows a way to make Trump fess up.

“This book? It’s 22 years old. Who would have been faking Trump’s signature in a private birthday book in January of 2003?” a hilarious Jimmy Kimmel wondered. “The “Apprentice” wasn’t even on the air yet. This would require an extraordinary amount of planning.”

Trump’s communications team has had their hands full, repeatedly denying the President wrote the letter or signed it and making threats that Trump has his legal team on it.

“Karoline Leavitt, his press secretary, the woman who keeps insisting Trump didn’t draw this or sign this in 2003, she was 5 years old. She was too young, even for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003,” Kimmel joked as the audience laughed uproariously.

‘The Crash Out Is Amazing’: Karoline Leavitt Looked ‘Terrified’ When Pressed on File Questions—Hours Later a Shocking Death Sparked Wild Trump Theories

“I love that these people are so certain he didn’t do this. Well, he’s never lied before. Listen, even his lies have other lies on top of them. When the Wall Street Journal broke this story the first time, Trump said ‘I don’t even do drawings’ and then immediately 25 drawings he did came out, like 10 seconds later, which he had to know would happen,” Kimmel continued.

“He can’t help it. He can’t just stop it, ‘I didn’t draw it.’ He goes straight to ‘I’ve never drawn. I don’t even have a pen. Oh, what’s that sharpie in your hand Mr. President. Oh, that’s not a sharpie, that’s mascara. I was about to do JD Vance’s eyeliner until you interrupted,’” Kimmel mused with glee.

While plenty of people have wondered who really cares if he sent a letter to Epstein when they were friends, even as lewd as the note is, Trump’s insistence of separating himself seems to only make matters worse.

“His first instinct is to lie and then his second instinct is to wrap that lie in another lie like a Crunchwrap Supreme,” Kimmel added.

But the real clincher in his routine actually rings true and might have even worked if someone tried this tactic with Trump from the beginning.

Kimmel zoomed right in on how Trump could have confessed and perhaps quell some of the growing conspiracies over the files.

“I know how to get him to admit he did this. All you have to do is say, ‘That drawing is great.’ He will immediately take credit for it.”

Viewers were right there with Kimmel, in an uproar with laughter. One user on MSN even offered Kimmel some tips,

“Jimmy almost had it perfect. Trump’s narcissistic ego demands he take credit for others’ achievements. Someone need only say “Trump didn’t draw that birthday sketch. It is too perfectly and beautifully done, very imaginative and brilliantly funny!” Trump would be claiming ownership in a heartbeat.”

Another added, “It’s obvious, stroke EGO first. Then, you need to make sure his cut is fair.” One viewer on YouTube descibed the monologue as “So freakin funny!!!!”

“All I know is the guy who wrote, drew and forged Trumps name to this has tom be a sheer genius knowing the card would show up about 30n years or so later when Trump was to be President!,” said another viewer.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the existence of the letter earlier this summer, revealing friends of the disgraced financier sent him racy letters for his 50th birthday, including a bawdy one from Trump with a drawing of a naked woman on it.

The letters were put together in a leather-bound book by Epstein’s then-girlfriend convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the Journal.

A furious Trump is still fuming over the WSJ report, calling the letter at the time of the WSJ report “a fake thing,” and filing a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal, including publisher and former Trump confidante Rupert Murdoch.

The President has repeatedly denied he wrote or signed the letter and his cronies in the administration and Congress have come to his defense

Then on Monday members of the House Oversight Committee released the book, confirming lawyers for Epstein’s estate gave lawmakers a copy of the so-called “birthday book” containing Trump’s note to his former friend showing a sly note inside the outline of a naked woman with his signature representing her genitals and setting off a fresh round of White House denials.

Kimmel concluded the routine by pointing out Trump and Epstein weren’t just “close friends,” they were “gross friends.”

“This book Trump says he wasn’t part of contains some of the most disturbing drawings maybe ever. … It’s crazy. It’s all nuts. If you’ve ever wondered how far Republicans will go to distract you from the fact that Trump won’t release the Epstein files, they actually scheduled UFO hearings. For real. The House Oversight Committee held hearings today on UFOs even though there’s never been a worst tie for an alien to visit this planet.