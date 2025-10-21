‘Looks Afraid to Touch’: Queen Camilla Grabbing a Black Child By Shirt Sleeve Instead of the Hand Leaves Viewers Stunned

The Internet is still side-eying Queen Camilla after her strange interaction with a Black child. A viral video of the Royal visiting with little ones at Barnardo’s Nursery in London’s Bow district is recirculating on social media ahead of its three-year anniversary.

Camilla, then 76 years old, was participating in a charity event to honor the late Queen Elizabeth in November 2022, who passed two months earlier at the age of 96. The then-Queen Consort handed out stuffed Paddington Bears to the preschoolers and met with staff.

During the event, she sat at a children’s table where she posed for photos, some of which showed her embrace members of the diverse group of young learners. In the video footage, Camilla is observed tugging at the sleeve of a little Black girl to lift her arm instead of touching her hand.

YORK, ENGLAND – AUGUST 23: Queen Camilla poses at York Racecourse on August 23, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The child stood expressionless with a downcast stare at the table before her; not once did she appear to acknowledge the queen. A response to the interaction read, “Camila…you disgust me.”

Similarly, someone else on IG wrote, “Camilla is cringe asf.” A third person commented, “Camilla didn’t want to touch that little girl. She’s disgusting.” The repost also pitted Camilla’s and Princess Diana‘s public perceptions against each other. It highlighted the nursery controversy and moments shared between Diana and Black people.

Old clips of the Princess of Wales showed her cradle a baby, hug and caress the faces of others, share laughs and serve meals with ease and delight during royal family public service events.

Diana and Prince Charles III were married from 1981 to 1996. The royal family exile passed away in 1997. She shared sons William and Harry with her ex. Their marriage was marred by Charles’ affairs with Camilla, who, at the time, was also married. The mistress and Charles wed in 2005.

Camilla is cruel to the core, she is an unremorseful destroyer. She victimized a young Princess Diana, gleefully wrecked her home with Charles’ approval, then she turned on Harry & Meghan, turned their first yrs of marriage into a nightmare. I wonder why the BM does her bidding pic.twitter.com/aQteWbeELV — Carmella (@Sussex5525) September 27, 2024

Among the reaction was one that stated, “Camilla should be ashamed of herself! She is so desperate to be Diana it’s not even funny! The way she touched that little girl was disgraceful!”

Another person remarked, “Camilla looks afraid to touch a black kid lol. We need more Diana’s in this world and certainly royal family.” A third fan of the ex royal quipped, “I remember Diana.. everyone loved her. She was the people’s Princess.”

That same year, 2023, critics zoomed in on Camilla’s facial expressions as she was greeted by Masai women during an official trip to Kenya. She was presented with traditional regalia and held hand with the ladies as they sang songs and danced.

Damn. Camilla doesn't seem to be too happy with Kate. First Kate gets the side-eye and then shooed away like she's a gnat. Move…get outta here….go away…go talk to your husband. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JwVftQwzOX — Julie (@Julie_In_The_OC) September 17, 2025

A spectator tweeted, “You can almost see the moment the spirit left Camilla’s body. That family, sans Prince Harry & Meghan, aren’t comfortable around black people.”

The queen’s presumed unwelcoming nature has been criticized for years, including this past September when she appeared to shoo Princess Kate away while meeting with Donald Trump and Melania Trump on the steps of Windsor Castle.