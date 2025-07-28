‘Watched It More Than Twenty Times and Am Still Laughing’: Queen of the Netherlands Makes Fun Of How Donald Trump Talks, and Fans Are In Stitches 

A split-second moment between Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and President Donald Trump has transformed into the internet’s latest obsession, with millions of viewers convinced they witnessed the most perfectly timed royal shade in diplomatic history.

The 54-year-old Buenos Aires-born royal, known for her warm personality and genuine connection with the Dutch people since marrying into the royal family in 2002, became an unexpected internet sensation when cameras captured what appeared to be an exaggerated facial expression directed at the American president.

Queen Máxima went viral for appearing to mock Trump’s speaking style, though she says she was just saying “thank you.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The incident unfolded on June 24 during a formal photo opportunity at Paleis Huis ten Bosch, where Trump was staying during his diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, GB News reported.

As the world leaders gathered for the summit proceedings, the seemingly routine moment of royal protocol transformed into a viral sensation that has captured hearts and sparked laughter across continents. The footage shows Queen Máxima standing alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander, as they engaged in polite conversation with Trump, who appeared relaxed and pleased with the interactions.

Instagram users couldn’t contain their amusement at what they interpreted as the Queen’s subtle mimicry of Trump’s distinctive speaking mannerisms.

One enthusiastic commenter declared, “Can she become queen of America bc I’m all in for that,” while another playfully responded with “Long may she reign.”

“I bet she’s funny as hell on any given day,” commented one admirer, while another enthusiastically declared, “She’s a gangster for that omfg I am laughing so hard.”

The reactions continued to pour in as viewers found themselves repeatedly watching the brief clip, with one fan admitting, “I have watched it more than twenty times and am still laughing. She is the best.”

The viral moment occurred as Trump gave his characteristic thumbs-up gesture and declared, “That’s the picture we want,” during the photo session.

The king, displaying typical Dutch hospitality, inquired about Trump’s rest, asking whether he had slept well in the palace accommodations.

Trump responded positively, saying, “It was great,” before expressing gratitude to those present.

It was precisely at this moment that Queen Máxima appeared to make the facial expression that caught global attention, turning toward the press cameras with what many interpreted as an exaggerated mouth movement mimicking Trump’s speaking style.

The internet’s reaction was swift and overwhelmingly positive, with users praising what they saw as the queen’s subtle humor.

However, Queen Máxima herself has offered a different explanation for the moment that captivated millions. During the Dutch royal family’s traditional annual summer photo session, where she appeared alongside King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, the queen addressed the speculation directly.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet AD, she clarified, “I said ‘thank you’ to someone who had helped,” to someone who had assisted her off-camera, explaining her facial expression was not an intentional imitation of the American president.

The Queen described her interactions with Trump as “a pleasant experience,” emphasizing the positive nature of their diplomatic encounter.

Her eldest daughter, 21-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the throne, echoed these sentiments during the same photo session, describing her opportunity to meet “the president of America” as “really cool.”

Despite Queen Máxima’s innocent explanation, the internet has already crowned her as one of the most entertaining monarchs in recent memory.

The moment has highlighted her relatable personality and natural expressiveness, qualities that have endeared her to the Dutch people throughout her more than two decades as a royal family member. The incident serves as a reminder of how even the most formal diplomatic occasions can produce unexpected moments of human connection and humor that transcend cultural boundaries.