‘Brilliant!’: UK Just Destroyed Trump’s Visit with Giant Photos on the Files, a TV-Special with His 100 Lies—And They Even Found a Way to Drag Melania

President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom is being met with all the pomp of Windsor Castle and all the protests Britain can muster, from banners and projections linking him to those infamous files he’d rather leave behind in the United States to a primetime TV special promising to expose his numerous lies.

U.K. critics are ensuring the president won’t escape reminders of the scandals that shadow him.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arriving in the UK. (Credit: SkyNews Video Screengrab)

British TV station Channel 4 says it plans to air a special chronicling “an unbroken catalogue of over 100 falsehoods, distortions and inaccuracies he’s come up with since taking office in January,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The station will televise “Trump v The Truth” on Wednesday, and, according to a statement given to THR, the program will likely be “the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths, falsehoods, and distortions ever broadcast on television.”

The special will also include “brief text-based fact-checks, offering viewers the truth behind the tweets, speeches and soundbites.”

“England can do it. Why not us?” social media poster Jack Magruder wondered.

‘You Coward!’: Social Media Explodes Over Trump’s Late-Night Post, Convinced His Panic Means the Files Could Be ‘Life In Prison’

“I wish our news media had the balls to do this. Run a 24/7 Trump Lies channel,” an X user stated sorrowfully.

It will be a long program, he lies virtually every time he opens his mouth!!! — Mark (@Mark60147335736) September 15, 2025

“Only 100? I guess they don’t have much screen time,” X user Queen of Bavaria joked.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will dine Wednesday at Windsor Castle with King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Wales, Prince William and Kate, among other royals.

The jeering welcome isn’t being confined to television.

🇺🇸🇬🇧 Donald Trump Arrives in UK for State Visit as 50,000 Protesters Flood London in “Trump Not Welcome” Demonstration #englot pic.twitter.com/G4m25LVobF — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) September 16, 2025

Earlier this week, activists unfurled a massive banner on the lawn right outside Windsor Castle featuring Trump alongside the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The protest group Everyone Hates Elon claimed responsibility, vowing that “Epstein will haunt Trump wherever he goes.” The group has also been spotted selling mugs and satirical commemorative plates adorned with images of Trump and Epstein in Windsor gift shops.

They're rolling out the red carpet. — Denita (@Ms_DenitaQ) September 16, 2025

Then, on Tuesday night, another stunt made international headlines when several images of Trump with Epstein were projected directly onto Windsor Castle walls alongside his Georgia mugshot, according to CNBC.

Many on social media were more than impressed with the Brits’ level of trolling. Some were even jealous.

“This is genius. Kudos to the people that engineered this,” wrote Krisa on Threads.

While many called the work “Brilliant!!!” and “This is pure gold!!!” others wanted a version in the U.S.

“Please come here and do this in Times Square,” another pleaded.

Some zoomed in and noticed Melania wasn’t spared from the mockery.

“They added Melania! Nice touch,” Sophia observed.

“Yo 😂😂 this generation is epic I can’t believe I get to be alive to witness it what a treasure,” wrote another.

“This is the kind of trance-breaking, bunker buster, message combat we need from the Democratic party,” another hoped.

Local police quickly moved in on Tuesday, arresting four people on suspicion of malicious communications. Thames Valley Police emphasized that Windsor is prepared to deal with any “high-level threat” and confirmed that its firearms and specialist search units remain deployed during Trump’s visit.

“It would be such a shame for Donald if this photo of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein appeared absolutely everywhere on his tour of the U.K. It would truly be such a huge shame if everyone donated to make that happen,” the group said alongside a video of the photo being installed in July at the bus stop, according to Time.

#Trump is coming,

and #London is ready!



🇬🇧 Advertising banner at a bus stop near the US Embassy in London on the eve of Trump's visit to the #UK, which will take place next Tuesday.



"DONALD TRUMP IS A RAPIST". pic.twitter.com/bnoXbyZ7tT — Boris Alexander Beissner (@boris_beissner) September 12, 2025

Trump has been keen to frame his trip as historic, boasting Tuesday that it’s “the first time it has ever happened where somebody [a U.S. president] was honored twice.”

But the damage was already done. The banners proliferated through London, not just in the lawn near Windsor but on bus stops across the city, some with varied accusatory language.

Channel 4 will air the special starting at 10 p.m.