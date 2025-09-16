‘Master Manipulator’: Melania Trump Gets Dragged Back Into Affair Rumors After Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ and One Star’s Shady Remark Has People Asking Questions

Fans of Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives” are drawing bold comparisons between Melania Trump and one of its characters, Margo — a glamorous political wife with a wandering eye.

Now, in the middle of renewed chatter about Melania and Donald Trump‘s marriage, whispers of an alleged affair from nearly a decade ago have resurfaced.

Some even question if the Trumps have an open relationship, pointing to Donald’s history of infidelity and vast fortune, while fans speculate that Melania, like Margo, may have had room to step outside the marriage.

Melania Trump is the subject of social media speculation that she is having an affair, and fans compare her to Margo from “The Hunting Wives.” (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to She Finds, Melania reportedly had an affair with Hank Siemers, the former head of security at Tiffany & Co, which is located in Manhattan next to Trump Towers.

‘Swatting His Hand Away’: Melania Trump’s Stone-Faced Reaction and Cold Body Language Toward Donald Trump Has Fans Convinced She’s ‘Playing the Long Game’

Rumors about the alleged affair that began around 2017 circulated after a source reportedly told novelist Monica Byrne about Siemers and Melania’s alleged romance. The source claimed that the affair had been going on for years. Trump has also been seen looking miserable with the president and has been caught pulling away from him or swatting his hand away from her numerous times on camera.

Actress Malin Akerman plays Margo in “The Hunting Wives,” and she insists that her character is based on Trump. Margo is also married to a wealthy Republican named Jed, who is running for governor in Texas, and Akerman noted the comparisons, as People described.

“At first you just think she’s this trophy wife, and she’s living the life,” Akerman said. “But then, there are some scenes that get pretty complex where we see who is boss.”

Margo’s husband puts his foot down after his wife broke the rules of their arrangement.

“She needs to make sure that she doesn’t step on Jed’s toes because if she’s out, then she’s got nothing. It’s life or death for her, this relationship with Jed,” she added.

Margo ends a secret pregnancy after an affair with an underage teen, sparking Jed’s fury since she was only permitted to sleep with women. Later, she shoots a girl who threatened to expose the secret.

“She’s a master manipulator,” Akerman continued. “She’s vibrant, she’s sexy — she’s all these things.”

Fans also noted what they saw as the similarities between Melania and Margo. One X user brought up Trump’s alleged affair with Siemers and claimed the two have been living together.

“She couldn’t care less if someone talks as Trump is speaking. She’s been living with her boyfriend for years, Hank Siemers, the Vice President of Security for Tiffany & Co. Trump is aware. Melania shows up when she’s paid,” noted the fan on X.

Another fan joked about the connection between Margo and Melania without even knowing “The Hunting Wives” character was based on her. “Is Margo from Hunting Wives the ‘Americana’ version of Melania?”

MAGA X users were disgruntled by the comparison, and one claimed to have canceled their Netflix subscription.

“Every dollar spent on a Netflix subscription is funding the production of content designed to smear President Trump and his family. ‘The Hunting Wives’ lead character is based on Melania and is all lies. I have already canceled my subscription,” they wrote.

After character comparisons and fan love over the first season, “The Hunting Wives” was renewed for its second season last week.