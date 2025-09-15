‘All Paid for By Mommy’: Nicole Kidman’s Teen Daughter Sparks Outraged After One Shocking Detail in Her Sheer Fashion Week Outfit Crossed the Line

Nicole Kidman‘s teenage daughter, Sunday Rose, made jaws drop during her latest New York Fashion Week runway appearance.

On Wednesday, September 10, the 17-year-old model stepped out to celebrate the launch of director Sofia Coppola’s book, “Chanel Haute Couture.” She was photographed wearing a sheer, short-sleeved, button-down crop top lined with ruffles, paired with low-slung black satin pants, matching heels, and coordinated accessories.

While the eldest daughter of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country superstar Keith Urban looked chic in the head-to-toe Chanel ensemble, social media users were divided over whether the look was appropriate for a minor.

“17 and flashing. What a proud moment for her and her parents,” one Page Six reader commented after the outlet shared photos of Sunday.

Another wrote, “Looks like she’s following in the footsteps of mom… maybe she can make out with every man in Hollywood also… you go girl…”

“No class, all trash!” added another critic.

Many commenters labeled Sunday a “Nepo baby,” questioning her status and legitimacy as a “real model.”

Some even suggested her success was “all paid for by mommy.”

Regardless of public opinion about her outfit or her famous lineage, Sunday is enjoying her moment in the spotlight.

She made her runway debut in October 2024 for Miu Miu and later secured a spot in the brand’s campaign for their Spring 2025 collection. Following her debut, Kidman — who began modeling at age 14 — spoke with E! News on the red carpet at the second season premiere of “Lioness” and expressed how “incredibly proud and supportive” she is of her daughter’s modeling career.

“I’m just there for her. Just being a mom,” she said, later adding, “I was just like, ‘You got this baby.’ I’m trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way.”

In August, Sunday landed her first magazine cover as Nylon’s “It” girl. In the accompanying interview, she shared that she wasn’t able to “explore any kind of fashion work” until she turned 16, and that “school came first.” She also mentioned that when she meets people her own age, they usually don’t know “anything about her,” which allows her to make a genuine “first impression.”

Some observers have taken Kidman’s insistence on delaying Sunday’s entry into the fashion world as a sign of her awareness of how fraught the industry can be.

Kidman’s own filmography includes some provocative choices, such as her role in 1999’s “Eyes Wide Shut” with then-husband Tom Cruise.

The Australian actress isn’t beating the spicy allegations with her current roles either. In a candid interview with The Sun, she revealed that filming her 2024 erotic thriller “BabyGirl” became so intense that production had to be paused.

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore,’” she explained. “It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout,” later adding, “I don’t care if I’m ever touched again.”

The “Big Little Lies” star elaborated on the physical and emotional toll of the production. “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.”

Despite the strain, Kidman emphasized that the rehearsal process — particularly the six hours she spent getting to know her co-star Harris Dickinson — was necessary. Thanks to the “very protected” environment created by director Halina Reijn, she ultimately found the experience to be “freeing” and “liberating.”

“There was enormous care taken by all of us. We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other,” Kidman concluded.