‘Next Victim’: Trump’s Aide Katie Miller Tried to Clap Back at Gavin Newsom to Defend Trump, But the Showdown Proved She’s No Match for Him

Former Department of Government Efficiency adviser Katie Miller took a swing at Gov. Gavin Newsom over his criticism of the White House’s ongoing Rose Garden beautification project.

The Donald Trump-led overhaul is being completed in two phases. First, the long-standing Rose Garden was replaced with a stone patio and Mar-a-Lago-themed tables, chairs, and golden-yellow umbrellas. Its $1.9 million price tag was footed by private donors.

Trump’s aide, former DOGE Katie Miller, attempted to defend the president against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mockery. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Sean Rayford/Getty Images)



The second phase will see the completion of a $200 million ballroom. The California official’s press office ripped the outdoor redesign in early September, calling it “Predator Patio.” From his personal account, he tweeted, “… the GOP are spending their time cheering Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive ‘club.’”

‘LMAO’: The Rose Garden Disaster Barely Settled Before Donald Trump Gave Gavin Newsom a Gift-Wrapped Joke That Sparked His Best Clap Back Yet

Katie, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, is not a fan of his mockery. “The problem with politics is it’s incredibly hypocritical,” she said during an appearance on the “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” podcast. She added that Newsom did not call out fellow Democrats for their own exuberant spending. “All he’s doing is dunking on President Trump,” she said.

After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we’re glad Mike “Marie Antoinette” Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of the Predator Patio. https://t.co/4pJk9Jf8E3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 6, 2025

Moreover, Miller argued that the White House upgrades would help to facilitate after-ours meetings between Democrats and Republicans shaping legislation for the American people. A pro-Trump supporter responded to the discourse online with, “This Newsom is a real piece of work…. he is no more qualified to be a leader than Kamala was.”

Others who shared that sentiment were outnumbered by hecklers. In one instance, an individual wrote, “Newsom is just simply better at this… I have never heard Mrs. Miller speak up about anything….accept a patio.”

Our economy is in a downward spiral, but don’t worry — the @GOP are spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive “club.” https://t.co/Y49zgCwrQE — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 6, 2025

Along with criticizing the president, Newsom and his team have invested weeks in mocking the businessman on social media and doling out nicknames to his inner circle, like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Vice President JD Vance, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

With Katie speaking out against the governor, some suspect she will soon earn a new name. Read a third response to her defense of the Rose Garden. “Next victim to of Newsome, Katie Miller! GOP hacks can dish it out but boy they can’t take it!”

For now, at least, she has not landed on the Newsom team’s radar.