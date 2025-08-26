‘So She’s Doing Him?’: Trump Asked Stephen Miller’s Wife How She Liked Working with Elon Musk, and Her Answer Made Social Media Lose It

President Donald Trump’s orbit took a messy turn online Monday after Katie Miller gushed that working with Elon Musk was “the most fun I’ve ever had,” a line that quickly triggered a wave of social media snark.

The remark came during an Aug. 25 appearance on “The Scott Jennings Radio Show,” where Miller was promoting her new project, “The Katie Miller Podcast.”

Elon Musk, of the Department of Government Efficiency, leaves a lunch with senate Republicans in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. DOGE aide Katie Miller appears at left. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In the conversation, she described serving as Musk’s “chief Elon wrangler” during his time at the White House, where she didn’t have an official title but did “whatever needed to be done.”

Miller described, around the 40-minute mark, an exchange she had with Trump in the Oval Office when he inquired about the role.

“Do you like working with Elon?” Trump asked with Musk present in the room.

Miller didn’t hesitate. “Mr. President, it’s an honor of a lifetime and the most fun I’ve ever had in this job,” she told Jennings she replied to Trump.

On its own, that kind of flattery might have gone unnoticed. But Miller isn’t just any aide. She served as press secretary and then communications director for Vice President Mike Pence, and she’s married to Stephen Miller, Trump’s current deputy chief of staff and architect of the administration’s immigration crackdowns.

After following Musk out of the unofficial federal Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year to join him in the private sector, she caused a wave of speculation when Musk unfollowed her husband on X, putting her directly in the middle of Trump and Musk’s nasty breakup that played out in the press daily.

The Scott Jennings Radio Show | August 25th, 2025 https://t.co/7GRyjkrzXm — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 25, 2025

Tensions boiled over in June when Musk posted then quickly deleted an explosive message on X. “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The post was taken down within hours, but not before screenshots spread widely.

“It’s such an honor to have seen both men in these high powered roles, and it’s really shaped the person I am today,” Miller said as she continued to gush over Musk and Trump. “We all can agree that when they’re working together, it is good for our country, it’s good for America, and that’s what you want.”

Social media didn’t waste much time drawing tawdry conclusions over Miller’s comments.

“Is she going to have a Musk baby,” one Threads user asked.

Another wondered, “So she’s doing him?”

“Getting pegged ‘maybe’ or IVF’d by Elon is the thrill of a lifetime? Ewwww!” another wrote.

“You know that dude f…d…,” a third chimed in.

Some even took time to criticize her looks. “What do you expect. Look who she’s sleeping with,” one wrote.

“She really is as unattractive as her husband,” added another.

“That is such the beauty of our democracy,” she said of Trump on Truth Social and Musk on X, arguing that both communicate in public so “you don’t need to ask me what happens behind closed doors.”

Miller is hoping to grab the attention of conservative women with her new podcast which she launched after leaving Musk’s company last month, Axios first reported. The podcast already is booking guests like Vice President JD Vance and former ESPN host Sage Steele.