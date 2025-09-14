‘Looks Worn Out’: Melania’s Stone-Cold Expression Caught on Camera, Donald Trump Taps Her to Snap Her Out of It

The art of staying awake during solemn ceremonies apparently is a struggle for not only President Donald Trump but also his wife, Melania.

A viral video from the Pentagon ceremony has fans in disbelief after catching the first lady slumped in her seat, hiding behind her trademark dark shades as she appeared to doze off right next to her husband.

A viral video of Trump nudging a seemingly sleepy Melania during a memorial event has social media users joking about the couple’s public drowsiness patterns. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



This week, Trump had to give a subtle nudge to his wife during their attendance at the Sept. 11 memorial service at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

‘She Doesn’t Want to Be First Lady’: Melania Trump Pops Up Following Report Claiming She’s Only Spent 14 Days at the White House Since Trump Took Office

With a fire truck visible in the background, the scene unfolded as the couple participated in one of the nation’s most sacred remembrance events. The footage reveals Trump giving Melania a light tap on the hand to rouse her during the tribute honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 2001 incident. She then turned her head toward his direction and smirked.

The clip quickly went viral after being shared on Instagram, unleashing a wave of reactions that ranged from amused to critical.

“Why can’t she let the American people see her emotions?! The black sunglasses just look cold!!” one observer commented.

Another user took a broader view of the situation, writing, “She looks bored out of her mind and wishing she was having lunch and he can barely keep his eyes open great representation for our country.”

Another claimed, “He looks very sick and Melania looks worn out!”

“Did you see Melania? They both look like they didn’t sleep and had been crying. I looked awful this morning because I took the news terribly. I can’t imagine what he feels rn,” noted a fourth person.

The comment touched on what many perceived as a lack of engagement from both Trumps during the ceremony.

The viral Instagram clip shows Trump giving Melania a subtle hand pat to wake her during the solemn Pentagon ceremony. (Instagram/ @husamnassar.thesignature )

The moment didn’t escape those with a sense of humor either, as one person joked, “He’s falling asleep but trying not to. She’s sleep but has the shades on so you can’t tell,” pointing out how the sunglasses may have provided convenient cover for any drowsiness.

As one social media user playfully wrote, “Melania wake up, you snored.”

This incident at the Pentagon wasn’t Melania’s first suspected public nap.

Just months earlier, during Trump’s 79th birthday celebration in Washington, D.C., observers noted what seemed to be similar behavior from the former first lady. The June event, which doubled as a commemoration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, saw Melania appearing disinterested while again seated alongside her husband during the military parade.

Dressed in a cream pinstriped double-breasted blazer with a matching pencil skirt, the former model remained seated with what witnesses described as a tired expression, her eyes closed at multiple intervals while Trump stood to salute parade participants.

The birthday celebration footage even captured what appeared to be an eye roll from Melania after what seemed like a forced smile, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the dynamics of the Trump marriage.

However, Melania isn’t alone in her apparent struggle with public event fatigue.

Trump himself has been caught in similar situations throughout his presidency. During a White House Mother’s Day event in May, cameras captured the president appearing to battle drowsiness as his wife delivered remarks honoring military mothers. The footage showed Trump blinking heavily and fighting to keep his eyes open, though alternative camera angles suggested he might have been reading along with her prepared speech.

Adding another layer to recent Trump-related social media discussions, the president’s 9/11 tribute in 2019, which sparked controversy when eagle-eyed users claimed Melania’s coat in the accompanying photo resembled a plane flying into a tower.

The image, showing the couple from behind on an overlook, featured Melania wearing a long black coat with white trim that some interpreted as depicting the Towers falling. Critics quickly pointed out the bizarre design of the dress and the poor judgment in including it in the tribute.

The response to the clip makes clear that the public is still locked in on the Trump family’s every move. It also points to the reality that official ceremonies can drag on, even for those seated front and center. Online, folks were quick to find humor in Melania’s moment, and many suggested that because Trump himself has built a reputation for mocking others, none of his public appearances will ever escape scrutiny or criticism.