‘Where was Secret Service?’: Trump’s Steakhouse Confrontation Sparks MAGA Frenzy Over Possible Violence Just a Day Before PoIitical Ally Was Killed

The MAGA world is melting down over a humiliating confrontation President Donald Trump had with a group of protesters at an upscale Washington D.C. restaurant the day before conservative activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Trump supporters are questioning how the Secret Service allowed demonstrators to get so close to the president inside Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab restaurant, which is just a few blocks away from the White House and where Trump went to celebrate his so-called successful crackdown on crime in the city.

Wednesday was the last day the president had control of D.C.’s police department under a 30-day emergency order.

US President Donald Trump (C), flanked by US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaks to reporters outside the restaurant Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)c

Protesters first greeted Trump and his entourage, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, outside the restaurant as he stopped to answer reporters’ questions, with some chanting “Free Palestine.”

Inside another group, the Code Pink activist group, confronted him from just a few feet away, shouting, “Free D.C. Free Palestine” and “Trump is the Hitler of our time.”

The group posted a video clip of the confrontation on X showing the run-in before Trump gestured for them to leave.

MAGA-backed Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna questioned whether the Secret Service had released the details of Trump’s rare outing in D.C. to Code Pink.

Did someone leak the President’s location to the organization that showed up to protest him? Was this code pink? How are they allowed that close to him?



Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into. pic.twitter.com/kLvmOCOZ2P — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 10, 2025

“How are they allowed that close to him? Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into,” Luna asked on X.

Pro-Trump podcaster Graham Allen wondered the same thing: “How did Code Pink get so close to our president? How did Code Pink know he would be there? This was NOT a public event. Why were they able to SHOUT and YELL at the president for so long?!?”

Trump sycophant and right-wing nutjob Laura Loomer, who is known for targeting administration officials she thinks are disloyal to Trump, slammed the Secret Service, suggesting House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is third in line to the presidency, could have even become president because both Trump and Vance were at the restaurant.

I don't neccessarily disagree that this seemed like a bit of a security breach but its a bit melodramatic to suggest these men were close to death. These are a bunch of lefty peace activist women not some kind of dangerous violent jihadis — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) September 10, 2025

They are lucky those rabid Muslim terror sympathizers didn’t murder POTUS, VP, SecWar and SecState tonight. We would have been stuck with @SpeakerJohnson as President. Someone at @SecretService needs to be fired for this one,” she ordered on X.

“This is unacceptable. POTUS could have been assassinated tonight. They could have stabbed him or shot him,” she said as she continued whining.

Not all MAGA maniacs agreed with Loomer, pointing out that the President’s security detail is often incognito.

“I don’t neccessarily disagree that this seemed like a bit of a security breach but its a bit melodramatic to suggest these men were close to death. These are a bunch of lefty peace activist women not some kind of dangerous violent jihadis,” X user Kristin Marie House stated.

Code Pink easily got into the fancy restaurant simply by making a reservation.

“Donald Trump’s DC restaurant publicity stunt made him look like a right noodle when a women’s protest group served up something not on the menu,” the Poke newsfeed joked.

“That dinner was most definitely gonna be one sour meal and nerve-rattling company for all at the table after that embarrassment. This is the best karma he’s publicly received since his criminal guilty verdict and being found an adjudicated rapist,” another X user observed.

The protester’s confrontation with Trump came a day before right-wing political activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was gunned down at a speaking event at Utah Valley University. Kirk is widely known in Republican circles and was a close friend of Trump’s oldest son, Don Jr.

The 31-year-old Kirk was also widely credited with helping Trump win a second term in office after mobilizing his base of millions of social media followers.

He was killed as he was answering a question about the proliferation of mass shootings in America.