‘The Crash Out Is Amazing’: Karoline Leavitt Looked ‘Terrified’ When Pressed About the Files—Then Charlie Kirk’s Death Fueled Insane Trump Theories

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is trying desperately to help President Donald Trump make the Epstein scandal go away, but the timing of her latest string of denials has many on social media questioning how far they’re willing to go to protect the president.

Leavitt’s been facing an uphill battle as more information about Trump’s past relationship with the convicted child sex trafficker comes to light. She even looked a bit terrified at Tuesday’s White House press briefing as she tried once again to pull the wool over reporters’ eyes.

Karoline Leavitt was visibly annoyed at reporters pressing her about the infamous Epstein files. (Credit: White House Video Screengrab)

A reporter drilled down on a social media post Leavitt posted Monday after Congress released the so-called “birthday book” containing a letter Trump apparently wrote to his former friend on Epstein’s 50th birthday.

In the post, Leavitt again insisted that Trump did not write the letter, despite handwriting analyses that showed he did. Ending the post claiming, “This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false.



As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.



President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

A clip posted on X of Tuesday’s briefing led with the caption, “BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt who looks absolutely terrified – addresses the $22,000 check to Epstein signed by Trump. This WH is in full-blown panic mode – and it shows.”

Leavitt was pressed about the oversized check for a “fully depreciated woman” inscribed with a not-cursive “DJ Trump” and accompanied by a note from Epstein that he’d sold a “fully depreciated woman” to Trump for $22,500.

A visibly irritated Leavitt instead flips the question back to the reporter. “Did you see the signature on the check?” she asked. “The president did not sign that check. It’s absolutely …. the president did not sign that check.” Reports say the check was likely a joke between the men about a woman who dated both Epstein and Trump.

The best part is watching the MAGA lose all credibility trying to defend this. The crash out is amazing. — Tezla (@BullTesla) September 9, 2025

The “panic mode” of the White House over the Epstein files coinciding with the horrific shooting death of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk just a day later on Wednesday afternoon has set off some wild conspiracies.

Kirk, 31, was killed with a single shot to his carotid artery while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Authorities are calling it a politically motivated attack. Kirk, who was a close ally of Trump was also committed to the release of the files.

Charlie Kirk said the Epstein files should be released, prior to his assassination, which made a lot of MAGA and Trump’s circle angry.



"The DOJ should immediately move to unseal all the Epstein…Every file should be released to the public." pic.twitter.com/6dkyYCLAsA — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 11, 2025

Earlier this week a video surfaced of Kirk on stage saying, “The DOJ should immediately move to unseal all the Epstein…Every file should be released to the public.”

The theories only grew as time passes between capturing the shooter as some begin to blame Trump for a massive cover-up.

Many people around the world are starting to ask, did Trump have Charlie Kirk killed to cover up the Epstein files?



The longer his shooter remains at large the more the questions grow. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 11, 2025

“Many people around the world are starting to ask, did Trump have Charlie Kirk killed to cover up the Epstein files? The longer his shooter remains at large the more the questions grow,’ claimed YourAnonCentral.

Another conjured up a theory that put MAGA at the center of doing what it takes to protect their dear leader even down to zooming on a video to analyze the movement of a man standing near Kirk before the incident.

After seeing Trump’s response and how quickly they had it prepared, I’m pretty convinced MAGA just sacrificed Charlie Kirk in an effort to save Trump from the Epstein Files and wars he can’t stop.



Add in this dude giving baseball signs while standing perfectly to the side of the… pic.twitter.com/wCBZq7IfT2 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 11, 2025

At Tuesday’s briefing, Leavitt continued to struggle to answer reporters’ question. Another grilled her for an explanation on what she meant by “hoax” since the documents were coming from the Epstein estate.

“I did not say the documents are a hoax. I said the entire narrative surrounding Jeffrey Epstein right now that is absorbing many of the liberal cable channels on television is a hoax,” she vehemently stated.

But the reporter wouldn’t let it go. “What exactly is the hoax? I’m just trying to understand what’s fake. It’s not the documents?”

“The hoax is Democrats pretending to care about victims of crime when they do not care about victims of crime,” Leavitt claimed. “When they have done nothing to solve crimes.”

Karoline Leavitt just called Epstein’s victims women who bravely stood outside the Capitol last week “political props.”



Let that sink in. Survivors of child rape, dismissed as stage dressing… all to shield Trump.



This isn’t just tone-deaf.

It’s cruel.

It’s shameful.

It’s… — jorco 🌻🎗️ (@connydieckman) September 9, 2025

But the reporter continued, “If he didn’t sign these, you said he didn’t sign the birthday card, he didn’t do this. He also didn’t do the check; those were documents from the estate. So, what is the working theory as to why he’s in the —”

Leavitt cut off the reporter, still insisting that someone impersonated Trump back in the early 2000s when he wrote the letter to Epstein.

“The President has one of the most famous signatures in the world and he has for many, many years … long before he assumed this office when he was a businessman in New York,” she added before more denials.

Social media erupted after Leavitt’s explanation, including her mention of Epstein’s victims, who went to Capitol Hill a few weeks ago to try and set the record straight as “political props.” Many stooped to brutal name-calling while chastising her.

One lengthy comment from TrevorChef read, “Your children will know one day what an absolute evil puppet you were/are for one of the most deplorable men to ever live, let alone hold power like this. You are a disgrace to women, sanity and the human race! You disgust me and I am nauseated every time you open your surgically altered mouth spewing your hateful MAGA bullshit! F**k you!”

While Kirk’s shocking death consumed media coverage, Trump’s White House can claim a small victory on those infamous files.

In a razor-thin 51–49 vote on Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic effort to add language to Congress’ annual defense authorization bill that would have required the public release of case files from the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation. Only two Republicans — Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — broke ranks to side with Democrats in backing the disclosure push.

The outcome marked the latest setback for Democrats, who have spent months pressing for the release of the files, repeatedly seeking to force Republicans to either support transparency or go on record opposing it. And she tried again to make her implausible explanations stick.