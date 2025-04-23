‘That’s Why She Recorded’: Mo’Nique’s Old Advice to Shannon Sharpe About Younger Women Goes Viral Amid Shocking Civil Suit

A resurfaced clip of comedian Mo’Nique warning Shannon Sharpe about dating younger women has resurfaced following shocking audio and a $50 million lawsuit.

A woman named Gabrielle Zuniga (who also goes by Karli on Instagram and OnlyFans) has claimed that Sharpe sexually assaulted and raped her in late 2024 and early 2025. Multiple outlets have reported that Zuniga met the “Club Shay Shay” host when she was allegedly 19.

Sharpe, 56, has since denied the accusations, dubbing them a “shakedown,” and says he’s prepared to defend himself. Meanwhile, many believe he should have listened to Mo’Nique’s warning during her appearance on his podcast back in February 2024.

A clip of Mo’Nique warning Shannon Sharpe about dating young girls resurfaces following lawsuit accusing him of being involved with a much younger woman. (Photo: “Club Shay Shay/YouTube; Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

“You better take your old ass and get somebody to love you,” said the comedian while talking to Sharpe about the difficulties of modern dating. “Let me tell you what Shannon need. You don’t need no 26-year-old girl. You don’t need no 36-year-old girl.”

The former NFL player attempted to interject to say “I do,” before Mo’Nique intejected.

She continued, “This is your auntie talking to you. Take your old a– and get you an old b-tch out there that can love you old. You trying to hang out with these young b-tches and you can’t do it, Shannon! You just can’t do it!”

Readers responded in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of the clip.

One said, “Yep.. being lustful gets men into all types of problems. They don’t fxcking learn.”

Someone else wrote, “A warning always comes before destruction. Wish he would have listened.”

A third said, “How many examples are needed for folks to start thinking reasonably.”

According to People, in a 13 page complaint filed in Nevada, Zuniga alleged that she and Sharpe were in a “rocky consensual relationship” for two years. They first met when she was allegedly 19 or 22 years old in Los Angeles at a gym, where she claims Sharpe approached her.

Over the course of their relationship, the complaint claims, “He demanded complete control over her time and body, expecting her to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called.”

Zuniga’s filing states that the pair individually moved to Nevada in 2024. In September, when Sharpe accidentally livestreamed a sexual encounter he had with another woman, Zuniga began to separate herself from him. But in October, she claims he forced her into a car, took her to her apartment, and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex before raping her.

In another incident that took place in January 2025, the plaintiff said the “First Take” host came to her apartment to give her a birthday and Christmas gift. Once he arrived, he sexually assaulted her again and would not wear a condom.

Sharpe responded on Monday by posting a statement from his lawyer Lanny J. Davis. In the statement, they released alleged sexually explicit text messages between him and Zuniga. This was followed with a denial from Sharpe’s team that any non-consensual behavior took place.

The statement reads, “This lawsuit, filed by [Jane Doe] and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations—and it will not succeed.”

It later said, “Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct—especially the gross lie of ‘rape’—and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law.”

Zuniga’s team responded by releasing audio from a part of an alleged conversation between her and Sharpe where she tells him not to manipulate her.

He said, “If you say that word one more time, I’m gonna f-cking choke the sh-t out of you when I see you.” After a pause she said she didn’t want to be choked and he responded, “Yes, you do. I don’t think you have a choice in the matter.” It’s not clear what was said before or after the recording between the two.

Shannon Sharpe responds to his accuser Gabriella ‘Gabbi' Zuniga and her lawyer Tony Buzbee pic.twitter.com/0g7SK63CuX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 22, 2025

Sharpe responded with a video claiming his innocence. He also revealed that the plaintiff’s next move may be to release a 30 second sex tape “that tries to make me look guilty.” He said the real tape should be 10 minutes long but that the 30 second video “plays into every stereotype you can possibly imagine.”

Sharpe said he plans to sue Zuniga and Tony Buzbee for defamation.

His lawyer told reporters on Tuesday that he attempted to pay Zuniga $10 million in mediations. She was reportedly considering it but “suddenly without warning, walked away from our offer,” he said.

Zuniga is requesting $50 million in damages.