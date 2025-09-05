‘She Looks Like She’s Ready to Cry’: Karoline Leavitt Visibly Rattled, Nearly Curses as Reporter Presses Her on Trump and the Files That Won’t Go Away

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt got so frustrated at the daily press briefing Wednesday that she almost cursed, not once but twice.

And Leavitt’s barely concealed anger and blunt response occurred after a question about, what else, the Epstein files, of course.

Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was a former friend of President Donald Trump and other high-profile global elites. Trump has vehemently denied he knew anything about Epstein’s trafficking operation involving young girls.

Karoline Leavitt gets so upset with a reporter she nearly curses. (Credit: White House Video Screengrab)

But that hasn’t stopped the ongoing scandal. Neither Trump nor Leavitt can get away from persistent questions involving the disgraced financier and his so-called “client list.”

That was true Wednesday, too, a day after a House committee released more than 33,000 pages of subpoenaed records. Democrats said most of the records had previously been released and only about 1,000 of the pages are new information related to Epstein.

Trump responded by saying it doesn’t matter what he does, “it’s going to keep going,” before calling the continued demands for more disclosure a Democratic “hoax.”

Leavitt was asked, “Can you clarify, which part of the Epstein hoax is the hoax part?” And she got so upset, once again, she just about started swearing and even looked like she might cry at one point.

And of course, Leavitt blamed Democrats even though it was Trump and Vice President JD Vance who continued to stoke Epstein conspiracy theories during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“The President is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make,” Leavitt whined.

“Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years and they didn’t do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes,” she complained, despite the fact that Republicans, not the Democrats, continued to bate the MAGA base with promises of releasing the “client list,” if Trump and Vance were elected.

“It was this President who directed the Department of Justice and the attorney general to do an exhaustive review of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which they did … and they spent many months going through all of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein and they concluded, what they found in that memo, which they drafted and they released,” she added.

She’s referring there to a memo released in early July by the FBI after a directive from Attorney General Pam Bondi closing the Epstein case. That memo sent the MAGA world into a frenzy, erupting into a massive scandal that is still dogging the Trump administration.

“The President has been transparent. He has followed through on his promises to the American people, but he doesn’t like to see Democrats and the mainstream media covering this like it’s the biggest story that the American people care about,” she insisted, even though she looked like she didn’t believe what she was saying herself, apparently hoping, everybody else would believe the lies.

Of course, social media spotted how she dodged the question right away.

“I’ve never seen her smile. She’s always angry during these briefings. She actually looks afraid here … She never answer(s) a question either!” this Threads user observed.

“What a miserable job for a miserable person,” another chimed in. And this one demanded, “So release them.”

“She looks like she’s ready to cry!” this Threads user stated.

“How does she not burst into flames when she lies like this?” Lori Thomas responded.

And Trump, in trying to distract once again in his comments about Epstein Wednesday, claimed that, instead of Epstein, the media should be talking about the seven wars he has helped end, which is a complete lie.

Here’s the facts about Trump’s claims. He said he brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but final settlement of the century-long Nagorno-Karabakh dispute between the two nations remains unresolved.

He has claimed he curbed tensions between Israel and Hamas. Israel continues to bomb Hamas and Gaza without end.

He has claimed he has brokered peace deals between Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia and Kosovo and Serbia.

While he has held joint meetings with some of these nations, there’s been no definitive agreements and tensions between these fighting countries continue.