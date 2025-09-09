‘She Was About to Go In’: ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Claps Back After Being Ignored in Interview, But Julia Roberts’ Surprising Reaction Steals the Spotlight

Ayo Edebiri had the perfect response to a reporter’s attempt to exclude her from a question during a live interview.

The actress and her “After The Hunt” co-stars Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts were being interviewed by ArtsLife TV reporter Federica Polidoro when the awkward exchange unfolded.

Julia Roberts backs up Ayo Edebiri after an Italian reporter tries to exclude “The Bear” actress from answering a question during recent interview. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/ Entertainment Tonight)

The Italian journalist clumsily said, “What we lost during the politically correct era and what we have to expect in Hollywood after” the Black woman-founded movements such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements are done. Garfield appeared lost for words as he pivoted his entire body to face his colleagues.

“The Bear” star raised her eyebrows in shock. Roberts responded, “Can you repeat that? With your sunglasses on, I can’t tell which of us you’re talking to.”

Polidoro obliged, making it clear that Garfield and Roberts were expected to answer the question. The Oscar winner looked at Edebiri before she remarked, “It’s not done.”

“I know that that’s not for me, and I don’t know if it’s purposeful if it’s not me, but I just am curious… I don’t think it’s done at all. I think hashtags might not be used much,” interjected Edebiri.

Aside from Ayo Edebiri being a superstar class act, if I was a journalist and made Julia Roberts lean forward and speak to me this sternly I would simply turn in my media badge, fill my pockets with rocks and walk into the ocean https://t.co/yfHYMMqOoF — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 6, 2025

Moreover, the Emmy winner explained, “I do think there’s work done by activists, by people every day, that’s beautiful and important work. That’s not finished; that’s really, really active for a reason because this world is really charged… That’s what I would say.”

Reactions included a tweet that “Ayo really handled that with such calm and clarity shows how powerful grace under pressure can be.” An Instagram user declared that “They should’ve all gotten up and walked out.”

A second user remarked, “The Julia sat up and readjusted herself! She was about to go in and let have!”

Today is Julia Roberts birthday! 55 years ago MLK and Coretta Scott King paid for her parents hospital bill after she was born. Can’t stop thinking about this since I read it. Here she is talking about it with @GayleKing https://t.co/5HvpNSUIYb pic.twitter.com/147x6d807W — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) October 28, 2022

“Julia was about to gather that lady ALL the way together!’ wrote a fourth person. A fifth reaction read, “Julia’s family was close to MLK and his family. She was about to hand her her behind for that question.”

Roberts’ parents welcomed Martin and Coretta Scott King’s children into their theater school during the 1960s, sparking a close connection. In 1967, when the actress was born, the King family paid the hospital bill.

Amidst the backlash to the flagrant interview tactic, Polidoro attempted to clarify that the essence of the question may have been lost in translation. She explained, “My intention was never to offend.”

Italian journalist apologizes for offensive question asked to Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri during press junket for After The Hunt. Blames it on her not speaking English well pic.twitter.com/VeR5IlTX94 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 7, 2025

In a lengthier Instagram post, the journalist also hit back at claims she showed prejudice. Polidoro also warned she would exercise legal recourse against those attacking her online.