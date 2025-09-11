‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’: Gavin Newsom Shreds Trump’s Wild New UFC Details with One Savage Question That Reminds Everyone of His Biggest Campaign Lie

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining more traction by the day with his mercilessly trolling of Donald Trump, giving the president a mere taste of what he does to other powerful leaders in position.

This week, Newsom, who Trump refers to as “Newscum,” is shifting gears by asking a great question for the wayward president, who promised to lower groceries prices.

Trump is planning an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match on the grounds of the White House for the the Fourth of July in 2026. Trump plans to have an octagon cage placed on the White House lawn for the event.

Gavin Newsom trolls trump Donald Trump his UFC match at the White House. (Photos: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, Sean Rayford/Getty Images)



Fox News reported about the UFC match at the White House, and they noted that the president plans to have jumbo screens put up at the Ellipse park and weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial.

‘LMAO’: The Rose Garden Disaster Barely Settled Before Donald Trump Gave Gavin Newsom a Gift-Wrapped Joke That Sparked His Best Clap Back Yet

After Newsom saw the news, he shared a screenshot on X with a caption asking Trump, “When do the groceries get cheaper?” The post has been viewed more than 2 million times so far.

when do the groceries get cheaper pic.twitter.com/M5BccChqO2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 9, 2025

Fans reacted to the post on social media, and one X user had an idea for the dueling politicians.

“Challenge @realDonaldTrump to a cage match at the White House,” wrote one. “Winner takes the Presidency.”

Another user replied, “@grok Will a WH cage match do anything for grocery prices?”

“Just when you think this presidency couldn’t get any more bizarre, something like this goes down,” noted another. “You honestly can’t make this stuff up. It’s truly like watching a reality show.”

Further, taunting Trump over his promise to lower gas prices one individual shared a recent clip on Sept. 7 of Trump.

“Just like the price of eggs went down, and the price of a lot of other grocery items went down,” said Trump to a Fox News reporter. “It’ll all go down.”

In response, Newsom mocked him by proving that Trump made the same pledge during his 2024 presidential campaign. “Groceries prices have skyrocketed. How can a family afford that? So when I win I will immediately bring prices down.”

“This aged well,” Newsom captioned his post on X.

X users also reacted to the governor’s Sept. 7 post. One fan shared an AI picture that showed Trump holding a sign that read, “Every thing I say is bullsh*t.”

The California governor also trolled Trump on Sept. 3 by sharing an AI video of him holding a petulant baby Trump while standing inside a cage.

The chief executive of the UFC, Dana White, and the president met in August to discuss the UFC match, and White later said, “It’s absolutely going to happen.”

According to The Hill, former professional MMA fighter Ronda Rousey said she would not be “fighting at the White House” when asked about the UFC fight.

“After Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year, you never say never, but I ain’t fighting at the f*cking White House,” she said. “Even if offered? I got better sh*t to do.”

In the first eight months of Trump’s second term, food prices have only climbed higher, a sharp contrast to his repeated pledges to lower prices for American families. The surge has given critics fresh ammunition, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom leading the charge in mocking Trump’s promises as little more than empty campaign slogans.

Newsom has used social media and public appearances to highlight the disconnect, pointing out that instead of prices dropping at the grocery store, families are paying more for basics like milk, eggs, and bread — all while Trump continues to insist he’s “fixing the economy.”