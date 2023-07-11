‘What In the Only Fans Is Going on’: A Video of Oprah Winfrey Laid Out on the Beach Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Oprah Winfrey is a self-made billionaire who, from the looks of things, enjoys going to the beach.

The successful philanthropist was captured on video lying on the beach in a sweater, pants, and boots with the water directly behind her.

Oprah Winfrey enjoys a beach day in covered clothing. (Photo: @theNeighborhoodtalk/Instagram.)

Though it is unclear why Winfrey was stretched out on the sand, her bright smile seemingly proved she was enjoying herself.

The video was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and paired with Childish Gambino’s 2018 soulful tune, “Feels Like Summer.”

Fans in the comments section had dozens of questions and responses to Winfrey’s beach video.

“Why she got on boots.”



“What in the only fans is going on.”

“She need to get up.”

“On the Beach Dressed For The Cabins.”

Winfrey recently traded in her classy get-up for a pair of sweatpants, a T-shirt and a hat, as she enjoyed a two-mile hike up a steep mountain.

As seen in one of “The Color Purple” star’s recent videos, she was accompanied by two other peers who took this walk with her.

“See those trees up there? The goal is to get up there today,” Winfrey spoke into her camera, while showing fans their plan.

In another clip from the same video, fans can see that the ladies successfully met their goal. “We made it. Grateful to be up here, grateful for the working legs,” a woman named Andy said after Winfrey asked her how she was doing.

“This is the thing about making it to the top: It’s harder than you think,” Winfrey said.

She referred to the experience as a “great metaphor,” stating, “You think it’s a straight shot to the mountain. You look up you think, ‘Oh, I can make it there,’ and then there are so many curves, and twists and turns and dips and valleys and rocks and hills, and so is life.”