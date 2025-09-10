‘She Didn’t Have No Other Pic?’: Diddy Fans Clutch Their Pearls After His Twin Daughters Recreate Late Mom’s Provocative Model Pics

The Combs twins have social media in an uproar after their latest Instagram post paying tribute to their late mother, Kim Porter.

It’s been seven years since the passing of D’Lila and Jessie‘s mom, who dated their dad Diddy on and off for decades. The girls stirred up quite the conversation when they recreated one of Porter’s most celebrated photo shoots from a decade ago, capturing the same poolside in Anguilla but it wasn’t the reaction they expected.

The Combs twins are facing backlash for recreating their late mother, Kim Porter’s provocative pose in a modeling photo shoot. (Photo: the_combs_twins/Instagram; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The recreation photos reveal the striking family resemblance between the sisters and their mother.

Their Instagram tribute featured the telling caption: “Like mother like daughters. 10 years later can you tell the difference. #foreverkp.”

What started as a heartfelt homage quickly became the subject of intense online debate. The controversy exploded when The Shade Room amplified the images, triggering a wave of criticism from followers who felt the photo shoot crossed certain boundaries.

“SHE AIN’T HAVE NO OTHER PICTURES YA COULD’VE RECREATED????” demanded one particularly vocal critic.

The commentary grew more pointed as users warned them to cover up, suggesting, “Bout to send them some turtlenecks & overalls,” while someone else chimed in with, “Where them babies coats at???!?”

But the twins weren’t without their defenders, who quickly mobilized to shut down the negativity.

Another defender got straight to the point, writing, “Y’all do know the models as well. It’s a bikini not panties and a bra. Geesh these young ladies can’t catch a break.”

The backlash comes as D’Lila and Jessie are making serious moves in the fashion world, recently commanding attention during New York Fashion Week.

The sisters owned the runway at Ellaé Lisqué’s 10th anniversary show, strutting in coordinated purple gowns that featured dramatic, sparkly trains and silver strappy heels.

Their synchronized catwalk performance included circling each other while their dress trains created mesmerizing billowing effects, proving they’ve inherited more than just their mother’s looks.

While building their modeling portfolios, the twins have also been hitting typical teenage milestones under extraordinary circumstances.

Their high school prom at the Harbor House in Los Angeles became a fashion moment when they arrived late in matching red gowns, confidently explaining their timing with “The party doesn’t start until we walk in. Saved the best for last.”

Their graduation celebration followed shortly afterward, featuring the traditional cap and gown ceremony where they posed proudly with diplomas and white asymmetrical dresses.

BEAUTIFUL x2! The Combs Twins are serving looks and elegance as they head to their senior prom — absolutely stunning 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MIaODbMffQ — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) May 19, 2025

Since then, the summer has also brought an unexpected controversy after Diddy’s daughters found themselves ejected from a roller coaster at the Orange County Fair in Los Angeles.

Witnesses captured the incident on video as the twins, sporting matching pink sweatsuits, were asked to leave after allegedly refusing multiple requests to put away their phones.

Despite the challenges, D’Lila and Jessie have channeled their energy into entrepreneurship, launching their inclusive fashion brand 12Twinty1 over the summer, a title based on their birthday on December 21st, symbolizing boldness (1) and connection (2), according to CTV News. That date is also six days after their mother’s birthday.

The twins are navigating these opportunities in fashion while their father navigates his ongoing legal situation, which has seen them supporting him through court appearances and difficult family moments.

While some critics clutched their pearls over the twins’ bold poolside photo recreation, D’Lila and Jessie showed that celebrating their mother’s memory and legacy is deeply personal.