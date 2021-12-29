Diddy Finds Buyer for Home Where Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Died Three Years Ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly is one step closer to officially selling the California home where his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, passed away three years ago. Last October, the music mogul put the lavish Los Angeles mansion up for sale.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy record label founder has a pending deal. The home was listed on Friday, Oct. 22, for $7 million — $2 million over the initial buying price. The New-England traditional-style Toluca Lake property was built in 2006. Diddy purchased the estate three years later.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics at The Tent at Bryant Park on September 16, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

On the site, viewers can see the six-bedroom, seven-bath unoccupied and unfurnished 9,655-square foot residence equipped with an entryway with checkered patterned marble floors, a chef-style kitchen, a massive living room area, and several bedrooms located upstairs–and the bathrooms, theater room, and backyard. The house also features a huge swimming pool and basketball court.

The site also shared the security features provided with the home, which included a walled and fully gated property with a security system. Celebrity neighbors reportedly include Viola Davis, Steve Carrell, and singer Sia.

The “Lasy Night” singer reportedly never lived in the residence himself. Porter, however, lived there with their three children, including now-23-year-old Christian Combs and now-14-year-old twin daughters Jesse James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs, until her untimely death on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Following an investigation, the coroner’s office determined the model died from pneumonia.

While Diddy may be selling one part of his history, he recently acquired another. Recently, the successful business owner won an auction for his previously owned brand Sean John for $7.551 million, reportedly doubling the initial bid, which was $3.3 million.

The relationship reached a breaking point this year when he sued the Global Brands holding company that he sold Sean John to for trademark infringement when they used his “Vote or Die” slogan. Global Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year. The mogul believes buying back the Sean John brand will give it new life.

More Stories from Our Partners:

All Grown Up: Diddy’s Daughters Show Off Their Beauty at This Special Coming-of-Age Event

‘I Was Misrepresented In The Media’ | LaVar Arrington Puts You “Up On Game” With New Podcast Network

Gentrification Expert Explains COVID-19 Pandemic Was a Hard Hit for Black Businesses