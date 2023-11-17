‘As You Sow, So Shall You Reap’: Kimora Lee Simmons Issues Cryptic Message to Diddy as Fans Suggest Kim Porter Was Murdered and Want Death Case Reopened

Questions surrounding the sudden death of Kim Porter have been resurrected following news that her longtime partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been named in a bombshell lawsuit alleging years of abuse.

The petition was filed by singer Cassie on Nov. 16 in a Federal District Court in Manhattan. Cassie claims that she endured years of savage beatings, was coerced to consume copious amounts of drugs and alcohol, and participated in deviant sex acts during their relationship. The 36-year-old dated the mogul off and on between 2006 and 2019. She is seeking a trial by jury and $30 million in damages.

Porter and the hip-hop figure also shared a roller coaster relationship dating back to 1994. They have three children: son Christian, 25, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16.

Fans want Kim Porter’s death case reopened after Al B. Sure! suggests she was murdered, Kimora Lee Simmons issues cryptic response to Diddy’s legal troubles. (Photos: @ladykp/Instagram, @kimoraleesimmons/Instagram)

Porter passed away at age 47 on Nov. 15, 2019, at her Toluca Lake home. Her cause of death was determined to be lobar pneumonia by The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The mother of three reportedly experienced flu-like symptoms days before her passing. Despite having traveled to Africa a month prior, the medical examiner’s report stated, “She did not have any health complaints at the time she returned from her trip.” The reports also noted, “There was no known history of drug abuse or alcoholism and no signs of trauma.”

Still, theories of a nefarious plot playing a role in the Georgia native’s death have lingered. Singer Al B. Sure!, her ex, with whom she shares a son, Quincy, is among those who spoke out in the past, casting doubt on the manner of her death.

“Just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body,” Al B. Sure! wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

I believe Cassie, and I really want Kim Porter’s case reopened. I never believed she died of pneumonia because it was initially ruled a homicide. The coroner found toxins in her system.



And while y’all at it, look into Andre Harrell’s death, too. #SurvivingDiddy pic.twitter.com/5orOPY9l5v — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) November 16, 2023

He would go on to state, “I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over pneumonia. That’s some bull s**t.” In a separate post, he also claimed she was “running” from a situation and that he advised her to notify the FBI.

Unsubstantiated theories allege that Porter was in the midst of writing a book that would reveal intimate details about her past with Diddy. Speculation about the content includes abuse allegations. In the wake of Cassie’s lawsuit, Porter’s fans have expressed demands that her death case be reopened to rule out their suspicions of murder.

“One day, we will find out what happened to Kim Porter,” wrote an X user.

A second user stated, “While I’m here for Cassie getting justice AND her cheque, I’m really waiting for the truth about what happened to Kim Porter to fall out from all of this because that crime was completely swept under the rug. And after hearing about Cudi’s car, Kimora needs protection, too. Tf.”

“I believe Cassie, and I really want Kim Porter’s case reopened. I never believed she died of pneumonia because it was initially ruled a homicide. The coroner found toxins in her system. And while y’all at it, look into Andre Harrell’s death, too. #SurvivingDiddy,” read a third tweet.

Kimora Lee Simmons is among those who visited her longtime friend’s home after news of her passing broke. “This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke.

“They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your ass outside!’ But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come,” wrote Simmons in a post three days after Porter’s passing.

Speculative reports allege that the Baby Phat founder has also cast doubt on her friend’s cause of death. She is also rumored to have pertinent knowledge of Porter’s alleged tell-all book.

Amid fans’ renewed pleas for truth in the case, Simmons cryptically posted to her Instagram Story on Nov. 17, “As you sow, so shall you reap.”.

According to TMZ, Diddy has been named in a New York Police Department investigation. The outlet received the following statement from the NYPD: “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation and offer support and services to survivors.”

The department later recanted the statement, saying they issued erroneous information about a case containing the name Sean Combs.