‘Oh, Just Stop!’: Trump Ally Shows Up With a Thoughtful Gift —But One Detail Suggests Trump Won’t Use It

A longtime supporter of President Donald Trump had no shame in letting the world know he still has a deep desire to earn the attention of his former boss, even if his actions open the door for widespread mockery.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer still looks for approval from his former boss, President Donald Trump. (Photo credit: @seanmspicer/Instagram)

Republican operative Sean Spicer served as a top aide during Trump’s term when he worked as the White House press secretary, and later became the White House communications director in 2017.

The U.S. Navy reservist quickly became a laughingstock after falsely claiming Trump, 79, had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration” just days into his job, despite clear evidence that those remarks were untrue.

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While Spicer, 54, only lasted as an official spokesman in the Trump 1.0 administration for around six months, the former Newsmax talk show host remains committed to propping up the MAGA frontman on social media.

Spicer shared several photos and videos from a recent White House meeting he had with the president, but his caption for the images inspired other internet users to clown the media personality, who was famously satirized on “Saturday Night Live” in skits starring Melissa McCarthy.

One of the pictures taken in the Oval Office showed Spicer speaking to Trump, who was seated behind a desk. The conservative content creator wrote, “On Friday, I showed President Trump the cover of my new book ‘Trump 2.0.’ Honored that he offered to write the foreword.”

Spicer’s “Trump 2.0” is being pitched as a doting “insider’s look” into Trump’s shocking return to the White House for his second, nonconsecutive term. One clip showed the president signing a printed sheet of paper featuring the book’s cover.

However, Spicer getting a co-sign from the currently unpopular POTUS sparked more ridicule over his blatant brown-nosing than intrigue for his upcoming publication about Trumpism and the MAGA movement.

Not only was Spicer the target of put-downs for his seemingly undying allegiance to the former “The Apprentice” reality television star, but a longstanding rumor about Trump’s supposed lack of reading skills shot back to the forefront of online discussions as well.

“Oh, Sean. Just stop. He doesn’t read. Can’t write or speak a cogent sentence. And at the slightest provocation, he’ll tell the media he barely knows you. For Chrissake, have some dignity,” one Threads poster fired back at Spicer.

A second person expressed, “The way these chuds like Spicer bow and scrape to this farty old conman would be hilarious if it wasn’t so pitiful.” A third stated, “Remarkably, Sean thinks Donald is old enough to hold a pen and can write words of more than two letters. Good boy, Sean. Good boy, Donald.”

“Oh, honey… he can’t write a [foreword]. He can’t even write the word forward. His IQ is a negative number. Do better,” another Trump critic added.

Similarly, someone called out Spicer by posting, “Still out here lying for Trump, I see. The man can’t read, much less write.”

Even “The Real Housewives” franchise executive producer Andy Cohen joined in on trolling his former NBCUniversal colleague by sarcastically asking, “He can write?”

The question of whether Trump is illiterate took center stage in 2016 when another ‘SNL’ regular gave some behind-the-scenes details about the real estate mogul’s appearance on the late-night comedy show.

“He doesn’t really know how to read, and he loves to improv,” stand-up comedian Pete Davidson claimed about Trump during an interview with Opie Radio. Davidson, 32, was an “SNL” cast member for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

The Staten Island native added, “During the table read, before he had to reach each line, and he’s the host, so he’s in everything, he would go, ‘Uh, I’m not going to say this. I think I’m gonna say this the way I would’ve said this. Is that OK?’”

More recently, Trump unintentionally poured fuel on the speculation fire when his reading ability was put to the test in front of cameras. In February 2025, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented the American president with a hand-signed letter from King Charles III when the two world leaders met at the White House.

“Am I supposed to read it right now?” Trump asked Starmer, 63, as laughter broke out in the room. The follow-up is what really had the internet buzzing because the president stared at the letter for several seconds, never reading a word out loud, and then eventually handed the papers back to Starmer before requesting, “Perhaps you’d like to say what that very important paragraph [says].”