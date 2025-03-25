‘A New Low’: White House Faith Adviser Paula White-Cain Under Fire for Offering ‘Prosperity,’ ‘Long Life’ If You Send Her $1,000

Paula White-Cain, Donald Trump’s favorite pastor, says she will deliver seven supernatural blessings “just in time for Passover season” … provided you send her $1,000.

Her promise of seven blessings is based on Exodus 23, according to Baptist News Global. The chapter ironically begins with these words: “You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with the wicked to act as a malicious witness. You shall not follow a majority in wrongdoing; when you bear witness in a lawsuit, you shall not side with the majority so as to pervert justice.”

The irony only thickens with Verse 9, considering White-Cain’s connection to Trump: “You shall not oppress a resident alien; you know the heart of an alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt.”

White-Cain placed the emphasis elsewhere in the chapter.

“As we read in Exodus 23, when you honor God during this Passover,” White-Cain says, God will “assign an angel to you, be an enemy to your enemies, give you prosperity, take sickness away from you, give you a long life, bring increase and inheritance and give a special year of blessing.”

Although God places no price on those blessings, He doesn’t offer a goodie bag. White-Cain’s include a 10-inch-high Waterford cross, some devotionals and an “olive wood communion set,” which includes unleavened bread and grape juice from the Holy Land, two “beautiful” olive wood communion cups and a booklet, her advertisement states.

White-Cain is an adherent of the “prosperity Gospel,” which ties material blessings to faith in Jesus Christ. Many see it as a get-rich quick scheme … for the pastor.

She is also in hot water with members of the rock band Journey. White-Cain recently married Journey’s keyboardist and rhythm guitarist, Jonathan Cain, who has been feuding with lead guitarist Neal Schon over the band’s finances. Schon recently filed a cease-and-desist letter accusing White-Cain of gaining access to the band’s bank accounts without his consent.

White-Cain has denied Schon’s accusations, but her controversies don’t end there. Mentored by Bishop T.D. Jakes, White-Cain’s church, the New Destiny Christian Center in central Florida, once had a congregation of predominantly Black worshippers. But many were alienated by her full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump and have left the church.

She has remained loyal to Trump, adopting the president’s cult of victimhood and his claim that evangelicals, his most loyal supporters, are under attack from evil forces in secular society.

In 2019, White-Cain told followers some states have “already passed” laws declaring the Bible as “hate speech” (no such laws exist) and insisted that America’s survival was dependent on the confirmation of Trump’s judicial nominees.

Following the 2020 election, White-Cain prayed for the angels of Africa and South America to reverse the outcome in favor of Trump.

Upon her appointment, Trump said White-Cain would focus on halting “all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI and other agencies,” said Trump, adding, “anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society” will be fully prosecuted and vowed he will “move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.”

As a White House special government employee, White-Cain is prohibited from endorsing “any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction.” Whether that extends to blessings is uncertain, although using her position for profit doesn’t seem to be an issue with her boss.

The public might feel differently, at least on social media.

“Holy sh-t this can’t be real,” wrote one X user. “How could anyone think God needs you to pay $1,000 for all these things. Come on, people, this might be a new low. They are praying on your faith and your weaknesses.”

The chorus of critics includes Dolly Parton’s little sister, songwriter Stella Parton, who commented on X, “Paula, shut up with your gift. I’ve met you and worked on the same show with you. You need to go repent and stop this charade. I’m a Christian, and this is not at all Christian. It’s a grifter scam. STOP.”





