‘The Kids Faces Says it All’: Former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee’s Big Speech Backfires Once Viewers Zoom In on the Black Girls Getting Soaked in the Rain

A resurfaced photo of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has social media miffed by her perceived disregard for black students at a school.

The state leader is shown as she stood under a pop-up tent and delivered remarks for the kick-off of the National MLK Jr. Commission Conference in Little Rock.

Former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is under fire again over a resurfaced photo of her giving a speech outside while Black students get drenched from the rain. (Photo by AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Behind Huckabee Sanders, 43, stood a group of adolescent cheerleaders drenched by rain on Aug. 26. Despite being rallied to bring cheer to the event, the young ladies wore facial expressions that lacked enthusiasm and joy at that moment.

The elected official, on the other hand, had gone unbothered by the downpour, and therein lay the reason some people online expressed outrage at the optics.

“The kids faces say it all,” an X user wrote. “The girls’ faces alone speak volumes,” echoed a second individual. A third reaction read, “A child of mine wouldn’t have stood there. It’s obvious. No way. ‘Come on we are going home.'”

Footage of the event revealed that the cheerleaders had withstood the elements before Huckabee Sanders stepped to the podium. Her first words acknowledged their presence. “Can we give a big round of applause to this group behind us who’s doing an amazing job and doing it in the rain,” she said.

A fourth joked that Huckabee Sanders only covered herself because “She didn’t want her face to melt.”

The trailblazer, who made history as Arkansas state’s first female governor in 2022, promised her remarks would be fast “so we can get them out the rain and dried off quickly.”

Context surrounding the resurfaced event did not seem to be included in the discourse among those who said, “MAGA in one image.”

Before she took the reins of the 25th state, Huckabee Sanders made headlines as the White House press secretary during Donald Trump’s first tenure in office. She left her post in 2019 after two years.

The president described her as “a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!”

Her successor, Stephanie Gresham, lasted less than a year before returning to work for Melania Trump. The embattled Commander-in-Chief returned to office in January with Karoline Leavitt, a blonde 28-year-old whom he nicknamed his “superstar” with “machine gun” lips.