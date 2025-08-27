‘The Exact Type of Lunatic We Need’: Donald Trump Supporters Explode After Gavin Newsom’s Savage MAGA Takeover

Non-Donald Trump supporters are finally getting on board with the MAGA movement. Only this time, it has nothing to do with supporting the president and instead everything to do with antagonizing him and his radical base.

Leading the charge is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, or as Trump calls him, Gov. Newscum. The Democratic figure has stepped up as Trump’s foremost adversary by hijacking his political campaign and petty social media tactics. Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has become a target of his social daggers.

Supporters of Donald Trump are outraged as Gavin Newsom launches MAGA-inspired merch, sells $300K in 24 hours. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The acronym recognized as Make America Great Again has represented Trump’s political ideals since 2012 — though it lacks originality considering its origins date back to Ronald Reagan’s 1980 slogan, “Let’s Make America Great Again!”

In an Aug. 24 X post, Newsom proclaimed, “SOON ‘MAGA’ WILL HAVE A WHOLE NEW MEANING! COMING SOON FOR YOUR NEXT BOAT PARADE! YOU ARE VERY WELCOME, PATRIOTS!” The tweet also showed a blue flag that revealed the new meaning is Make America Gavin Again.

The stunt has proven to be a massive hit on social media, as thousands of users have interacted with the post, especially Trump’s most loyal MAGA members.

At first, a supporter tweeted, “The level of trolling is pretty incredible here lol.” A second person typed, “This the exact type of lunatic we need,” seemingly getting in line with Newsom’s mockery as necessary to combat Trump.

However, the president’s fan club is livid. “All you can do is be a weak ripoff of Trump..Pathetic Gavin,” remarked one hater.

A third OG MAGA supporter said Newsom was “so desperate to be Trump that you even had to copy his merch… Stick to destroying your own state, Gavin. America’s not signing up for your knockoff brand.”

Also on Aug. 24, Newsom launched his own “Patriot Shop” stocked with MAGA-inspired merchandise. Red hats embroidered with “Newsom Was Right About Everything!” and “Real Patriot,” and a “chosen one” T-shirt with a screen printed photo of Newsom surrounded by Kid Rock, an angel-winged Hulk Hogan, and Tucker Carlson are among the offerings.

According to Newsom, “MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING THIS IS THE GREATEST MERCHANDISE EVER MADE.” The obvious mockery of pro-Trump paraphernalia went live days after the president happily showed off the White House gift shop’s inventory of “Trump 2028” hat collection to foreign leaders.