‘Is That Really Him?’: 50 Cent’s Drastic New Look After Dropping Weight and Shaving His Facial Hair Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Fans of “In da Club” recording artist 50 Cent are in shock after seeing a picture of the rapper without his signature beard. The “Like My Style” artist shared a post on Instagram on Sept. 3, and it included several snapshots of him without facial hair.

The 50-year-old music mogul was plugging his new film, “Street Fighter,” which is an adaptation of the 1994 film starring Raúl Juliá and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Fans were taken aback by 50 Cent’s look in new images he shared to promote a film project he is starring in. (Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

‘He Wants That Old Thang Back’: Vivica A. Fox’s New Look Captures Ex-Lover 50 Cent’s Eye Years After She Confessed Wanting to Rekindle Their Relationship

The rapper — whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III — was cast in the film as Balrog, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson captioned the Instagram post, “STREET FIGHTER the movie coming soon, then I’m a come with STREET FIGHTER II BALROG 🔥 @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!”

The first picture in the montage is a poster for the new film. However, the next photograph features several members of the “Street Fighter” cast, and 50 Cent’s face is clean-shaven. The snapshots caused his followers to do a double-take after seeing the pictures of his new look, and the rapper’s fans reacted underneath the post.

One fan wondered, “Is that really him?”

One fan joked, “N*gga looking like Samuel L. in Kingsman,” which prompted another follower to write, “Swear to god I was just coming on here to say that. lmaoo.”

“50 look 60. 60 Cent,” replied another.

“Curtis !!!! Looking dehydrated,” noted one. “Looking like 100 cents now,” added another.

Jackson shared another post on Instagram on Sept. 4, noting that “Street Fighter” would be in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026. The post was captioned, “50 CENT is BALROG. #StreetFighterMovie – Only in theaters October 16, 2026. @50cent 📷 G-Unit Records.”

Fans noted that Jackson’s character, Balrog, looked like Mike Tyson in the post, who the character reportedly is based on.

“Balrog is based off Mike Tyson,” noted one, prompting another to reply, “Why they just ain’t get Mike Tyson? That’s who the character truly is.”

According to Deadline, the film’s plot features fighters Ken Masters (played by Noah Centineo) and Ryu (played by Andrew Koji) as they are recruited by Chun-Li (played by Callina Liang), who conspires to have them fight in the World Warrior Tournament. The film’s cast also includes “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, as well as pro wrestler Roman Reigns.