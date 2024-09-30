‘She Gets Lighter and Lighter’: Beyoncé’s Levi’s Launch Faces Backlash as Critics Attack Singer’s ‘Bleached Out’ Look

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has a new collaboration inspired by her “Levii’s Jeans” song from her most recent album, “Cowboy Carter.” The multi-Grammy Award winner partnered with Levi Strauss & Co. for the multi-chapter global advertising campaign.

“REIIMAGINE” will reinterpret several of the most iconic Levi’s advertisements. The campaign’s first Marcell Révi-directed mini-film titled “Launderette” is a reimagined version of the clothing company’s 1985 ad starring British singer and model Nick Kamen.

Beyoncé’s new Levi’s commerical spraks more conversation about the Grammy Award winner’s skin complexion. (Photo: @Beyonce/Instagram)

“My song ‘Levii’s Jeans’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride,” the “Break My Soul” hitmaker said in a press release.

She continued, “I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me.”

On Sept. 30, the brand’s official YouTube channel uploaded a 30-second commercial featuring the Houston-bred artist that caused the singer to face more bleaching accusations.

The Spiritual World Instagram account reposted images from the Levi’s campaign on the social media platform. Some commenters reacted to the video by focusing on Beyoncé’s skin color.

For instance, one person wrote, “She gets lighter and lighter each time… lol.” Another said, “This y’all God ? all bleached out.”

However, Bey’s supporters came to her defense, including one who replied, “Y’all just say anything, that girl is the same complexion she been.”

Another Beyoncé supporter fired back, writing, “she do not sit the f-ck down it’s the blonde hair and the lightning of camera.”

“Beyoncé looks different, she looks white and clearly got fillers”



Beyoncé 1999. Beyoncé 2024. pic.twitter.com/L409qbNUup — ShayFobic (@bbeyfobic) February 18, 2024

This is not the first time Queen Bey faced allegations of lightening her skin. In November 2023, her appearance at the “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” world premiere drew comparisons to white reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, responded to “stupid ignorant self, hating racist” statements suggesting her daughter’s skin color has gotten lighter. Mama Knowles blasted “sad little haters” in a November 2023 message on Instagram.

Despite Tina’s clapback, the skin bleaching accusations resurfaced in July 2024 after Beyoncé showed up in a promotional video that aired during the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Some social media users wrongfully assumed Beyoncé was undressing in front of minors in her new Levi’s campaign. But the two extras in the ad were 21-year-old actresses known as The Rock Star twins. (Photo: Levi’s/YouTube)

A particular image from Spiritual World’s Instagram carousel also generated outrage. In one scene from the commercial, Beyoncé is seen taking her jeans off in a laundry mat in front of what some critics wrongly assumed were underage girls.

“This just irritated me because why can’t they just leave children out of things that are not children-friendly? These young minor girls sitting in the background. Do you think that undressing in public is the right message to send to young girls?” a commenter asked.

One response to that comment read, “Baby, before you make accusations like this please do a lil bit of research. They are not minors. And this is a recreation of an old Levi’s commercial where a man originally did this.”

The extras seen in the photo are actually 21-year-old actresses Ka’Mani Sanai’ Brown and Madison Sonae Brown. The Brooklyn-born sisters, who starred in the 2023 movie “Story Ave,” are collectively known as the Rock Star twins.

“Biggest secret we’ve EVER had to keep,” the Rock Star twins posted on their shared Instagram page, referring to being part of the Levi’s campaign with Beyoncé.

They also thanked Bey for the opportunity, writing, “It felt like a fever dream but thank you for making little ole us feel so comfortable performing beside your extraordinary presence, your conversations made the hours fly by, it was an absolute honor.”

Beyoncé’s eighth studio album, “Cowboy Carter” — which includes the “Levii’s Jeans” track — dropped on March 29, 2024. The country-themed project featured Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shaboozey, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more.

“In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of Levi’s.