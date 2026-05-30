‘OMG!’: A Tennessee Man Invoked the KKK to Threaten a Black Driver — Then Spotted the Camera and Slid Out of Frame So Fast the Internet Made Sure He Had Nowhere Left to Hide

A Tennessee man tried to slide out of view after realizing he was being filmed while invoking the KKK as a veiled threat, but his face has been plastered across the internet anyway.

A road-rage argument turned ugly when a white Murfreesboro man began yelling insults from his car window at another Black driver who was off camera.

Little did he know, two Black women in a nearby car were stealthily filming the embarrassing exchange.

Tennessee man learns the hard way that someone’s always watching. (Credit: Ianikaiya TikTok)

In the now-viral clip, he smiled and seemed almost happy-go-lucky as he moved from one insult to another. “Learn how to drive, jackass,” he yelled, followed immediately by “shut up n*gger.”

After more back-and-forth with the Black driver, he said, “I don’t give a f*ck if I’m a white or not, you know where we’re at?”

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“We’re in Tennessee. That’s where the KKK originated,” he said with a grin, looking “proud of himself,” as one commenter put it on Threads.

But that grin was wiped off his face the second he noticed the woman filming.

He quickly reclined his seat, sliding out of frame in a move that had viewers laughing — as well as a bit frightened by how quickly his demeanor changed.

“Omg the way he lowered his seat!! I cannot believe these people walk amongst us!” exclaimed one person on Threads.

Another was quick to note the irony, describing how his pride evaporated the moment he was caught. “Proudly says, ‘This is Tennessee where the KKK originated,’ sees camera, hides, but too late, they got him.”

It turns out he was right about one thing: the Ku Klux Klan was founded in Tennessee in 1865, in Pulaski, just an hour south of where this incident occurred.

It didn’t take long for Congress to step in. By 1871, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Ku Klux Klan Act, a move that gave the federal government the power to prosecute KKK violence for the first time. Also known as the Civil Rights Act of 1871, parts of that law remain on the books today and are commonly used in civil rights cases.

Within days of being posted, the video had spread across multiple platforms, with people who claim to know the man, along with plenty of strangers, flooding the comments with criticism. Many said they hoped it serves as a lesson.

“The second-hand embarrassment is exhausting,” wrote one, “but not as exhausting as those who have to be on the receiving end of this hatred.”

Popular TikToker TizzyEnt has put the task out to his 8 million followers to find the culprit. The video has gone viral with over 2 million views with one name surfacing to the top by his dedicated sleuths. Tizzy hasn’t followed up with confirmation.