‘Throw That Name In the Bin!’: Derrick Jaxn’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s Pushing Her to Drop His Last Name But She Won’t Let Go, Fans Want to Know Why

Former fans of relationship guru Derrick Jaxn are accusing him of trying to control his ex-wife, Da’Naia Jackson.

The mother of three recently went public with new claims about him pestering her to shed her marital surname following their 2022 divorce.

In an Aug. 31 Instagram post, Da’Naia signaled that she was ready for war as she danced to gospel singer Chris Tomlin’s “Whom Shall I Fear” with a Bible in one hand, a worship cloth in the other, and a swatch of black face paint under one eye.

Derrick Jaxn’s ex-wife, Da’Naia Jackson, claims the relationship guru is harassing her following their 2022 divorce. (Photos: Duh_nay_uh_jackson/Instagram; Derrickjxn/Instagram)

The video’s text overlay detailed his alleged “unsolicited disrespectful, intimidating mail to my house cause I didn’t go back to my maiden name.”

Photos of USPS “Sorry we missed you” delivery slips were also shown in the clip, seemingly confirming that someone with a partially redacted name that begins with “De” sent her mail on July 29 and the 31st.

Da’Naia, however, made certain that followers knew she was alluding to Derrick as she wrote, “When the POLICE won’t help… When the COURT won’t help… When the CHURCH says be SILENT… When the world SUPPORTS …,” in the caption.

More than 1,690 people liked the post, and 200-plus left comments, which are now limited, supporting her decision to keep Jackson as her last name, while others dragged Derrick through the wringer for his alleged mistreatment of Da’Naia.

Derrick Jaxn released a YouTube video with his wife Da’Naia Jackson and addressed cheating allegations. He confirmed that he was unfaithful during his marriage. He says that he deserves to be held accountable for his actions. See more on our IG. pic.twitter.com/fMoz5DdpLu — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 22, 2021

“How can he look his kids in the eyes while he’s doing stuff like this?” asked one user. “This is a last push to show dominance because it’s the absolute last thing he feels like he has any minor control over,” suggested one supporter.

A third individual commented, “I would throw that name in the bin!!! Why would I keep that s—t with all that trauma?”

Derrick seemingly responded to the influx of negative attention with an IG Story post that read, in part: “You get to a point in life where you don’t care who’s mad… who they are recruiting to be mad with them. It’s peaceful over here.”

Da’Naia Jackson addresses the commentary about her appearance in those videos with her husband Derrick Jaxn pic.twitter.com/Ysf3xpOjLA — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 24, 2021

The former college sweethearts’ relationship quickly began to deteriorate after Jaxn admitted to cheating on his wife in 2021.

Soon after Da’Nai became known for her “helmet of salvation,” after appearing by his side wearing a black knitted bonnet. The headwear know exits as a maroon hat embroidered with the word salvation.