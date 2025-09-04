‘Wow’?’: Karoline Leavitt Sparks Frenzy as Fans Zoom In on Her Hands and Accuse Her of Hiding Something

Donald Trump critics think his press secretary’s figure is spreading as quickly as the administration’s purported misinformation. Now, a resurfaced “MAGA Minute” report breaking down “one of the hottest weeks in our nation’s history” has several people side-eyeing Karoline Leavitt for more than her claims that the economy is thriving and egg prices are plummeting.

The 28-year-old fronts the videos shared on social media. On this occasion, Leavitt’s blond hair seemed slightly tousled, unlike her neat appearance during White House briefings, and she wore a red sleeveless blouse and khaki slacks.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 13: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt takes her seat before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced the first nominees of the annual Kennedy Center Honors since taking control of the center’s board earlier this year. Also pictured is White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (2nd-R) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R). (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Without a podium to obscure the view of her body and only using her hands to cover her mid-section, Instagram users began to nitpick her look, in particular, claiming that she is not as slim as some may recall. One critic snidely remarked, “Least they r feeding u well cause u have really put on the pounds.”

Someone else more pointedly wrote about the July 4th video, “She is getting fat.” A third individual agreed that Leavitt seemed fuller when they asked, “Is she pregnant?” The White House’s chief spokesperson and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are parents to 1-year-old son Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio.

Trolls fat-shame Karoline Leavitt as old “MAGA Minute” video resurfaces. (Photos: White House/Instagram; @Karolineleavitt/Instagram

They welcomed the toddler in July 2024. Leavitt has not shared if the couple has plans to continue expanding their family. Regardless, her looks have become a hot topic among trolls.

Since becoming the youngest press secretary in U.S. history, she has been shredded for her “Mar-a-Lago makeover,” complete with Botox, filler, and rapid aging accusations. The latter disses are often accompanied by wisecracks about her and Riccio‘s 32-year age gap.

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. pic.twitter.com/w1IpjKKcD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2025

The resurfaced MAGA Minute was quickly bombarded with accusations of dishonesty. One person said, “Wow. Full of Lies.” Another person said, “The job report is a total lie, we saw the real one.” Still others ignored the politics and fixated on her features. “Did you get some facial work done?” asked one IG user. A second heckler typed, “What’s with the f—king lipstick babe?”

However, one person who is not criticizing Leavitt’s mouth is Trump. She has not only won adulation for being his “superstar” but also for her lips that “move like she’s a machine gun.”