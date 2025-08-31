‘The Most Useless First Lady In History’: Public Outrage Boils Over After MAGA Lawmaker Floats Absent Melania Trump’s Name for Nobel Peace Prize

The internet lit up with backlash after Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna floated the idea that Melania Trump should be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize alongside her husband.

Social media users didn’t hold back, flooding timelines with sharp critiques and side-eyes over what many saw as a wild stretch. Many pointed to the first lady’s low profile and minimal public work as first lady, sparking a broader debate about who gets global praise and what actually counts as meaningful diplomatic impact.

Public outrage erupts over Melania Trump’s potential Nobel Peace Prize nomination, with critics calling her undeserving. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Luna’s controversial remarks came during a Friday night Fox News appearance with host Charlie Hurt, where she enthusiastically championed both Trumps for the prestigious international honor.

The Florida congresswoman claimed Melania Trump could help broker peace, citing a letter the first lady sent to Russia’s leader. But critics note the letter avoided saying “Ukraine” or “Ukrainian,” raising questions about her grasp of the conflict and whether she should be involved at all.

‘Hahahahahaha’: Gavin Newsom’s Mockery of Donald Trump Just Escalated, Now His Wife Melania Has Become the Punchline

The public backlash was swift and harsh.

One frustrated X user declared, “Hell will freeze over first before Trump or Melania gets a Nobel Peace Prize!!!”

The criticism grew sharper as another person wrote, “Nobel Prize? She couldn’t even win a spelling bee without stealing Michelle Obama’s answers.”

MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says Melania Trump should get a Nobel Peace Prize because “she’s been very instrumental in discussions with Russia.”🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/WUgpRjt2tL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 30, 2025

The reference to plagiarism allegations from Melania’s 2016 Republican National Convention speech added another layer to the mounting skepticism.

More voices joined the chorus of disapproval, with one particularly detailed response reading, “Melania Trump does not deserve a Nobel Peace Prize as the most useless First Lady in history who ruined the Rose Garden, shunned migrant children with her infamous jacket, posed for photos, and only cares about her own son, while her ineffective and likely plagiarized letter; instead, honor Michelle Obama and Jill Biden who worked tirelessly for the American people.”

Because Melania Trump is trending, it’s my civic duty to repost the time the worst First Lady in history plagiarized Michelle Obama’s speech almost word for word. pic.twitter.com/tdr9BGAbXo — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 26, 2024

Another critic bluntly stated, “The Trump’s buy everything they want, neither one have attained anything for the Nobel Peace Prize. Even to suggest is insane. Melania has done nothing.”

While the Melania suggestion remains unofficial, Donald Trump has indeed received multiple legitimate nominations for the coveted prize from various international sources.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly supported Trump’s nomination, while governments from other nations have indicated their intention to nominate him for various diplomatic efforts. (Nominations for this year’s prize closed on Jan. 31, and there are 338 candidates for the honor this year.)

Trump’s pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize takes on added significance when viewed through his complicated relationship with Barack Obama.

Obama’s 2009 award, granted just eight months into his presidency, has long been a source of irritation for Trump, who spent years promoting conspiracy theories about Obama’s birthplace and legitimacy as president. The birther movement, which Trump championed persistently, revealed deep-seated animus toward Obama that continues to influence Trump’s political calculations.

In addition to Obama, only three other American presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, Woodrow Wilson in 1919, and Jimmy Carter in 2002. No American first lady has ever been recognized with the honor, making Luna’s suggestion historically unprecedented.

This pattern of aggressive rhetoric raises questions about the disconnect between seeking recognition for peace efforts while using language that many interpret as threatening or intimidating toward political opponents.

The debate over Melania Trump’s potential Nobel Peace Prize nomination is stirring questions about merit, achievement, and political posturing in America. Supporters highlight symbolic gestures, but critics ask the hard question: “What exactly has she accomplished?”

As the world waits for the Oct. 10 announcement, curiosity grows over whether a Trump win would reshape perceptions of this historically prestigious award.