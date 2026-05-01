‘Trying to Save Her Job’: Karoline Leavitt Desperately Leans on Melania Trump After Her Big Speech as Her Next Move Starts to Look Like a Comeback

In Trump’s universe, loyalty is currency. But on social media, history is often more valuable.

That reality seems to define Karoline Leavitt’s entire professional career. She has stood by Donald Trump through federal indictments, a hush money conviction, accusations of constitutional overreach, plummeting approval ratings, and near-daily controversy.

Where others quietly distanced themselves, Leavitt always leaned in — consistently framing the president’s chaos as strength and scandal as noise.

The White House press secretary recently went on maternity leave, declaring that the last time, would be the last time we heard from her. But that wasn’t the case.

Fans speculate that Karoline Leavitt gained weight after she shared a new selfie. (Photo credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

‘Gross’: The Private Jet Secret That Ended Noem’s Career Is Still Flying With a New Woman Onboard — Melania Trump

Leavitt went out of her way to praise first lady Melania Trump on both of her social media pages, extending that championing to her boss’s wife.

After sharing a series of posts about Melania, the internet quickly spiraled into a full-blown digital pile-on — complete with archival fashion photos, a history lesson, and the dragging that doesn’t wash off easily.

During the high-profile visit from U.K. royals King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the 28-year-old made sure all eyes stayed on the first lady, spotlighting her head-to-toe designer moment.

Melania stepped out in a crisp all-white Ralph Lauren look — a structured silk-and-wool jacket paired with a matching pencil skirt from the brand’s signature line.

She topped it off with a wide-brimmed tan raffia hat trimmed in cream, courtesy of New York milliner Eric Javits, similar to the brim she wore during her 2025 trip to the U.K.

The first lady completed the polished ensemble with sleek white python Manolo Blahnik pumps. At 8:54 a.m. on April 28, Leavitt posted on X: “Melania is the most beautiful and well dressed First Lady in history.”

Melania is the most beautiful and well dressed First Lady in history. https://t.co/kboGKdTuQO — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) April 29, 2026

The next day, she doubled down with a single word, “Timeless,” after the White House posted the Trumps looking out from beyond.

Then she reposted a photo of Melania seated beside Queen Camilla, which said, “Melania Trump is in a league of her own when it comes to fashion and class. No wonder the left hates her so much. No one could even come close.”

In the caption of the repost, according to the Irish Star, she simply stated: “Facts!”

The internet had thoughts. Leavitt’s praise posts arrive days after she admitted just before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that there would be “shots fired,” as did her husband.

Shortly after, everyone took their seats in a room at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, shots rang out in the lobby.

The room looks like chaos between people crawling on the ground to safety, or others still eating at tables, like it’s a movie.

But social media users are not 100% sure of the motive behind her push for Melania.

The moment Leavitt crowned first lady queen of White House style, social media mobilized like a museum curator on deadline.

Archival images from Paris state visits, inaugural balls, and historic White House ceremonies flooded feeds with one clear message: legacy isn’t built on press secretary posts.

Jacqueline Kennedy’s photos hit timelines fast.

Never!!! Jackie had a man she could be proud of. It's obvious Melania is sick of him, and his rhetorics. My heart goes out to her. — Ann T.🐦🇺🇸 America First🇺🇸 (@lawladietweets) April 29, 2026

One person wrote, “She will never be Jackie.” Another agreed, “Never!!! Jackie had a man she could be proud of. It’s obvious Melania is sick of him, and his rhetorics. My heart goes out to her.”

Michelle Obama’s fashion diplomacy got its flowers. The clapbacks were sharp and swift.

“Are you forgetting someone?” — posted alongside a photo comparison that needed no further explanation.

Others took Leavitt’s over-the-top praise as her attempt to secure her job when she returns from maternity leave.

“Trying to save her job,” said one person, while another added, ”KLeavitt investing in a bit of job security.”

Are you forgetting someone? pic.twitter.com/WTqGCB2oD2 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) April 29, 2026

The wide-brimmed hat Melania wore during the royal visit drew its own attention — a dramatic silhouette that observers read as mystery, distance, or quiet defiance, depending on who you asked. It wasn’t the first time a hat stole the moment.

In September 2025, when they went to the U.K., she wore a plum-colored wide-brim hat and went viral for all the wrong reasons. People compared it to a lampshade and a coat rack.

For Leavitt, none of that seemed to register. For her, she is living her dream job, with a man who did not offer her a job in a traditional way. The president called her casually and told her the news. During the same interview, she gushed about how much she loves the museum.

That might be why Melania’s every look gets the same treatment: no asterisks, no nuance, no acknowledgment that taste is, by definition, subjective.

There’s nothing wrong with a press secretary defending her boss or his wife. But there’s a difference between polished messaging and theatrical devotion — and critics argue Leavitt has been blurring that line for a while now.

Because in the age of screenshots and searchable archives, sweeping declarations rarely go unchecked. The internet doesn’t just react — it compares, corrects, and remembers.