‘A Karen Followed Me Home’: Video Shows White Neighbor Block Black Woman’s Driveway, Trespass on Her Property After Road Dispute

A Black woman pulled into the driveway of her beautiful home in a leafy suburb, likely hoping to relax once she got inside. But as soon as she stepped out of her car, she was confronted by an angry white neighbor who had followed her home, blocked her driveway with an SUV, and trespassed on her property.

The reason? According to the rattled homeowner, the older white woman was furious that she didn’t yield and give her the right of way when they were both driving on the same road. Meanwhile, the homeowner had no recollection of the incident.

A video screenshot shows a woman in a confrontation (Photo: Instagram/imthatone4lyfe)

The proliferation of entitled white behavior caught on video has led many sites to dedicate almost their entire feed to this kind of unhinged conduct, and that’s exactly where this video first popped up, on @imthatone4lyfe on Instagram, a sort of Karen clearinghouse.

With the words “POV: A Karen followed me home” flashing across the screen, viewers watched as the strange interaction unfolded, with the homeowner admonishing the senior almost like a child. “Girl, get out of my driveway. Get the f–k on. Like, what is wrong with you? Girl, what are you doing?” the maddened homeowner said.

The dispute quickly led to dueling camera phones and threats to call the police on each other, along with a few choice insults. “You opened your potty mouth first, dear,” said the trespasser, who had finally moved off her neighbor’s lawn and onto the street — though her vehicle was still blocking the driveway.

“I live here, I can say whatever the f–k I want. I’m also grown as sh-t,” yelled the homeowner, clearly upset.

“Oh, well, you don’t drive like you are,” was the response, which prompted the homeowner to call it what it was: “Girl, this is a karen moment.”

Footage of wildly entitled white people reveals the many forms of racism in the U.S. that are, unfortunately, part of everyday life. A simple misunderstanding at a yield sign, for instance, can quickly spin out of control and become dangerous — although thankfully that didn’t happen in this case.

Though the Black woman was trailed home and verbally accosted in her own driveway, she ultimately took the high road and said she wouldn’t report the egregious behavior after all.

“I’m not gonna call the police, you’re out of my yard,” she explained, adding, “I’m just wondering why you’re still standing here?”

Clearly, there was no good reason, yet the white woman indicated she planned on calling the police, perhaps forgetting that trespassing on private property is a crime. Laws vary from state to state, but at the very least, it is a minor offense punishable by a fine.

“What are you going to say, that I called you a b-tch. And what, what are they going to do? Nothing,” the homeowner stated.

“I’ve got my ways,” the white woman said rather ominously, before hopping into her car and driving off.