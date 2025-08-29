‘They’ll Take You Downtown’: White Racist Man Caught on Camera Boasting That He Would Lie to Police That Black Man Tried to Kill Him

A Detroit artist and producer is trying to raise awareness about the weaponization of police after he endured a hate incident at an Oklahoma business.

About four days ago, Lani G — who describes himself as a Midwest nomad on social media — had stopped to use a public restroom at a business located just off a major freeway.

An Oklahoma man is captured on video threatening to call the cops. (Photo: TikTok/lanigmadeit)

Instead, he was cursed out by an older white man for no apparent reason and received a chilling threat. The harasser stated that he would lie to the cops and say that Lani G tried to murder him.

“All I asked was if bro could open the door so I could use the bathroom, you can’t make this up,” read the caption on the video that has more than a million views and counting.

Dressed in a patriotic red, white, and blue Oklahoma City Philharmonic T-shirt, the white man snapped, “Get the f–k out of here,” before casually issuing the outrageous threat.

“You’re just walking around like the cops aren’t coming right now. I’ll tell them you tried to kill me. He’ll take you downtown. How’d you like that, you motherf–ker,” he said on camera.

Perhaps not realizing that video evidence is admissible in hate crimes, or how quickly videos go viral these days, the man appeared unconcerned that he was being filmed. He seemed skeptical that police would even watch the video.

“I don’t think [the police] are going to believe you. I just got you on camera saying it,” Lani G told him, to which his harasser replied, “They’ll all have to look at it. … They’ll take you downtown.”

“The hate eating him up from the inside out,” wrote one astonished TikTok user. A second person said, “See how boldly and easily they admit to weaponizing the police! Been doing it since day 1!”

“Same behavior [of] that woman who got Emmett Till murdered,” wrote another.

The comment section of the video has erupted in a political debate, with many arguing that this unfortunate incident is just another sign pointing to a much broader issue plaguing the country, one that has worsened under Trump.

“This administration has got them too comfortable,” read the top comment with 45,000 likes.

Another chimed in, saying, “Trump didn’t make America racist. He made the racists feel comfortable enough to show their faces in public.”

A dissenting voice asked, “So, people aren’t responsible for their own actions? Because neither political side can act like adults,” to which one replied, “Well, considering one side votes with the KKK and actual Nazis…”

As the white man walked away from Lani G and into the building, it seemed instant karma struck, as he stumbled over some steps.

“I ain’t scared of you. That’s why you’re tripping on your steps, goofy,” said Lani G, laughing, trying to make light of a heartbreaking situation.