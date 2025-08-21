‘She’s Kind of Aggressive Sometimes’: Embarrassed Teen Daughter Apologizes for Her Mother’s Racist Road Rage Tirade As Black Mom Delivers Classy Clapback, Video Shows

A mom from Southern California stood up to a driver’s racist remarks and aggressive driving in a series of now-viral videos, and people are calling her clapback a “masterclass.”

A woman named Crystal from Rancho Cucamonga, who goes by Juicycrys on TikTok, was nearing the end of her patience after an aggressive driver almost hit the back of her teen daughter’s car.

A woman was captured during a roadside confrontation. (Photo: TikTok/juicycrys)

The driver repeatedly yelled out the N-word and allegedly hopped out of her SUV and challenged the teenager and her friends to a fight in an expletive-laden rage. Meanwhile, the driver’s own teenage daughter witnessed the embarrassing confrontation and couldn’t stop apologizing for her out-of-control mom.

“I’m going to call the police on you, because let me explain something. Those are kids,” Crystal said in one of the videos, posted on August 20. She continued: “Hopping out of the car, approaching the vehicle, calling them N-words, ‘dumba*s kids,’ throwing things at the car, are you serious? You’re an adult,” she told the unidentified female driver, who sat in her car with the door open, chewing gum, and acting unbothered. Many commenters were impressed by Crystal’s “gentle parenting of another adult,” given the racist road rage ordeal her family had just gone through.

#Assault #Racism #Karen #fyp ♬ original sound – Crys2Lit @juicycrys ‼️ PLEAS REPOST & SHARE ‼️ PART 1 – 🚨 The Lord is still working on me, because today my patience was TESTED. My daughter was a victim of straight up road rage, assault, AND racism — all in our own community. No parent should ever have to experience this 🙏🏽 *Report with police and leasing has been filed* – TikTok do yall homework, I need her place of employment – #RoadRage

“This is how you eloquently put someone in their place. Masterclass!” exclaimed one.

Meanwhile, the aggressive driver’s own daughter jumped out of the car and stood by Crystal, off-camera.

Belligerent White Woman Berates Florida Airbnb Guests and Accuses Them of Trespassing in Bizarre Video

“I’m sorry for my mom, she’s just kind of aggressive sometimes,” she said. The rattled teen later began crying and saying, “I’m sorry for my mom, I’m sorry.”

Crystal reassured her that “it’s not about you, but your mom, that behavior is unacceptable,” she stated. The protective “mama bear” claimed that the driver almost smashed the back of her daughter’s car while distracted by her phone, and then followed them until they stopped at a streetlight, where she then exited her vehicle and challenged them to a physical fight. The driver denied driving aggressively in the videos but admitted to saying the N-word.

“And this is how racism is taught… You aren’t born racist,” read one comment on TikTok.

“This is so sad for me because the child should not be apologizing at all,” wrote a viewer. “The daughter crying is so sad,” agreed another, while a third said, “She knew her mom was about to get canceled on the internet and she don’t want none of that for herself. Poor kid.”

Crystal said she filed a report with the police, adding, “No parent should ever have to experience this.”