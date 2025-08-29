‘Beyond Embarrassing’: Trump Ally Can’t Even Say ‘Nobel’ But Thinks the President Deserves Prize As He Gushes Over Him in ‘Cringe-worthy’ Video

President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is truly in cringe-worthy form, according to viewers of a clip that’s going viral on social media, where he declares Trump is the “single finest candidate” for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Witkoff, in a meeting with Trump and members of his Cabinet on Tuesday, once again pushed for the president to receive a Nobel Peace Prize, which he mispronounced, listing a range of accomplishments that he said made the president worthy of the prestigious peace award.

“There’s only one thing I wish for: that that Nobel committee finally gets its act together and realizes that you are the single finest candidate since that Nobel award was ever talked about,” Witkoff gushed in the video. “Your success is game-changing out in the world today, and I hope everybody wakes up and realizes that.”

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with cabinet leaders on August 26, 2025. (Photo: X/@atrupar)

Witkoff said Trump deserves the honor and predicted that the President would help broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine and end the Israel-Hamas conflict by the end of the year.

He went on to say he sees how grateful people are toward Trump when he travels to areas of conflict and that they speak of him “reverentially.”

“I sometimes wish that I had a cam recorder with me, and I could put you right there as I listened to it,” he told the president.

Needless to say, social media had a field day with the idea of the Nobel Committee even nominating Trump, let alone honoring him with the distinguished award.

This is beyond embarrassing. It's like a high school pep rally for a cult leader, but somehow more cringeworthy. — Tetїana 🇺🇦 (@TPSpindel) August 26, 2025

“The Nobel Peace Prize? For the guy who just said, out loud, that he wants to rename the Department of Defense the ‘Department of War’ because he ‘wants offense too’? Are you people high?” Projekt Europa posted on X.

“No, they aren’t high…they are stupid,” Jeff the Librarian responded.

“This out in the open ass kissing like I never envisioned I’d ever witness in public. My bad,” Michael Williams chimed in.

GAH3 had this to say,” Do the extra Americans dying during COVID due to incompetence, cutting US AID (to) children dying of [starvation] & Africans dying of aids, Americans that will die due to Medicaid cuts, children dying in Gaza/Ukranians dying due to failure to stand up to Putin factor into consideration?”

“Witkoff wins the top brown nose award for this cabinet meeting …” this X user posted.

This isn’t the first time members of the Trump administration have pushed the Nobel Committee to honor their dear leader.

Just a few weeks ago, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gushed about Trump’s prowess in settling conflicts and brokering peace deals, bragging that he has settled six global conflicts since the start of his second term.

“The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt boasted.

But the wars Trump promised to end are still raging. Russia is still bombing Ukraine. Palestinians are starving in Gaza, and there’s no ceasefire on the horizon between Israel and Hamas.

And as for the conflict between Rwanda and Congo, Trump said he didn’t know what the Congo was when officials from the two nations came to Washington in late June to sign a peace agreement.

Trump faces some stiff competition and long odds in his efforts at nabbing the Nobel Peace Prize. Just three sitting presidents have won the award: President Barack Obama in 2009, President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906, and President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.

President Jimmy Carter won it in 2002, several decades after leaving office.

The widow of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalny, is the frontrunner for this year’s award. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and climate activist Greta Thunberg are also in the running.