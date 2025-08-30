‘She Sounds Bitter’: Nia Long’s Cryptic ‘Side Chick’ Post Has Internet Speculating She’s Shading Ime Udoka Three Years After Scandal

Is Nia Long taking unprovoked jabs at her ex? Some fans think so after the actress shared a cryptic post that seems closely related to the public cheating scandal that ended her engagement in 2022.

At the time, Long was engaged to longtime partner Ime Udoka, then head coach of the Boston Celtics. A recent meme shared by the “Love Jones” star caught the attention of several social media users.

Nia Long shares cryptic post about a “midlife crisis” man who fans believe is her fiancé, Ime Udoka, years after public cheating scandal. (Photos: @nialong/Instagram; @houstonrockets/Instagram)

The since-expired Instagram Story post read, “Too much attention from a side chick makes a midlife crisis man think he’s a king. Easy tiger, it’s just a paper hat from the kid’s table…” Long added a laughing emoji.

Speculative comments arose when screenshots of the upload began to circulate online. In some instances, the lack of context pitted fans against the Hollywood veteran. “She sounds BITTER,” professed one commenter.

‘Coach Fumbled the Bag Man’: Nia Long’s Latest Vacation Pics Suggest She’s Not Alone, Fans Bring Up Her Ex-Fiancé Ime Udoka

Another person said, “She need to get over it,” seemingly under the belief that Udoka inspired the meme repost. A third person suggested, “Ime Udoka moved the f– on and didn’t look back was the problem.”

Nia Long laughs off cryptic post about side chicks and men having a midlife crisis, sparking speculation about ex Ime Udoka. (Photos: Iamnialong/Instagram.)

Three years ago, the couple of 13 years was plastered in the headlines when the news broke of Udoka’s alleged romantic relationship with a female member of the Celtic organization.

The former NBA player was initially suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and later the front office parted ways with him. He was later announced as the head coach for the Houston Rockets.

Nia Long & Ime Udoka have reportedly reached a child support settlement for their 12 year old son after ending their relationship. Nia Long will receive $32,500 a month. Udoka’s monthly disposable income is $465,804 pic.twitter.com/LW05Q2OxDr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 6, 2024

Udoka admitted to letting his family down but never confirmed details about his departure from the team or the exact reason for his and Long’s subsequent breakup.

The two are co-parents to a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, 13. Long is also mother to adult son Massai Zhivago Dorsey, 24, whom she shares with ex-fiancé, actor Massai Z. Dorsey.

During a 2023 intimate chat with rapper Jeezy to promote his album “I Might Forgive… but I Don’t Forget,” Long admitted, “The relationship was rocky for a very long time.”

She and Udoka began dating in 2010 and were engaged in 2015. Without directly commenting on the cheating allegations, she added, “I don’t believe another person can break anyone up.”

“There’s an expiration date on everything,” Long continued, “You got to know when it’s time to be done, right? and that’s usually not about another person, an affair, or you know some chick that’s willing to like make you feel like a king.”

She believes that is the very reason why “most men cheat … it’s so gross.”

Didn’t this song come out like a year ago ? Anyways Nia long in this video. Is this ime udoka shade? https://t.co/p2dToNnEDZ — Jeen (@Jeenaisy) August 20, 2025

Long has yet to publicly confirm a romance, though the ’90s dream girl was rumored to be eyeing a number of suitors from Omarion to Oscar winner Kevin Costner.