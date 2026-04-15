‘Honeymoon Is Over Now’: Trump Turns Vicious After Another Ally Turns on Him — Drops Brutal Low Blow and Questions If Her Own People Even Like Her

President Donald Trump is in the middle of yet another high-profile feud with another world leader he once praised for her beauty.

In previous interactions, Trump, 79, has been very friendly with lawmakers and prime ministers who, despite their kind remarks at podiums and during speeches, often look repulsed or disgusted by him. But never misses an

President Donald Trump claps back at a fellow world leader whom he once fawned over just months ago. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Trump Never Fails to be an Embarrassment’: Italy’s Prime Minister’s Smile at Trump Didn’t Last Long; What She Did the Moment He Turned Away Goes Viral

Trump has now turned on his European ally, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after she, like many, chastized him publicly. He angered religious leaders and lawmakers after posting an AI-generated image of himself appearing like Jesus Christ on Truth Social, including Pope Leo XIV.

Meloni, 49, took issue with the president repeatedly blasting the Pope for saying the “delusion of omnipotence” is triggering America’s military conflict with Iran. She called Trump’s verbal attack on the Chicago-born pontiff “unacceptable.”

According to EuroNews, Meloni further defended Pope Leo by adding, “The pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal for him to call for peace and to condemn all forms of war.”

Trump then fired back at Meloni during a phone interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on April 14. Without mincing words, the Republican politician suggested Italy was being too soft on the Iranian government.

“It’s [she] who’s unacceptable because she doesn’t mind that Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if they had the chance,” Trump told the Italian daily.

“Do Italians like the fact that your prime minister isn’t giving us any help to get oil?” he asked. “Do people like her? I can’t imagine. I’m shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong. She’s no longer the same person, and Italy will never be the same country again. Immigration is killing Italy and all of Europe.”

Yahoo readers had plenty to say about Trump tearing into a foreign dignitary over a disagreement about war and peace. One person in the comment section declared, “America will have no friends left by the time the Orange [man] is done.”

“He demands absolute loyalty but offers none to others. And, it’s pretty clear by now that he hates women,” posted a second Trump critic in defense of Meloni.

One person on the website theorized, “Trump thinks he is God’s representative on earth and that the Pope is trying to steal Trump’s glory.”

“It’s disgusting that such a vile, incompetent, revengeful individual reached this level of authority. But what’s much more disturbing are the people who put him there,” read a comment blasting Trump and his MAGA supporters.

Siding with Meloni, two others said, “Great Meloni [set] him straight” and “I love it when a woman in power stands up to him You know he has to go throwing a tantrum when that happens!”

Another added, “Well that Honeymoon is over now. Good for you, Prime Minister.”

Trump had been openly supportive of Meloni, but that dynamic has cooled as friction between the two conservative leaders began drawing global attention. A short exchange at an Oct. 13 summit in Egypt quickly took on a life of its own, turning into a moment people keep circling back to.

Meloni doesn't exactly looked thrilled as Trump calls her "beautiful" pic.twitter.com/qfE3ooKN2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

Trump and Meloni joined a group of world leaders who gathered in Sharm El-Sheikh to discuss another Middle East conflict, the Israel-Gaza War that has been ongoing since October 2023.

While the gathering was meant to help find solutions to ending the bloodshed in the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip, Trump got distracted by Meloni’s physical appearance as the devout Roman Catholic and their peers stood behind him on stage.

“We have a woman, a young woman, who’s a… I’m not allowed to say it, because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say she’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump expressed in his speech at the summit, referring to Meloni.

The former reality television star continued, “Now, if you use the word beautiful in the United States, about a woman, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances.” Trump then turned toward Meloni and asked, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

Trump’s actions on the world stage, including publicly denouncing Pope Leo and Prime Minister Meloni, have put the president at odds with not only other statesmen and stateswomen but also American citizens, as the president is increasingly alienating them.