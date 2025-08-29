‘Looks Awful’: Selena Gomez’s Bikini Bachelorette Photos Spark Frenzy as Fans Zoom In on This Surprising Detail

Selena Gomez can’t share a celebratory moment without the internet weighing in, and this time, the comments turned particularly harsh.

The 33-year-old singer and actress posted bikini photos from her bachelorette party on Instagram, offering fans a joyful glimpse into the days leading up to her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

What should have been a carefree post celebrating love and friendship became another reminder of how quickly public figures are scrutinized online, even during their most personal milestones.

Selena Gomez’s bachelorette bikini photos sparked harsh body criticism online, but she continued celebrating with friends. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

The former Disney Channel star gave fans an intimate look at her recent bachelorette festivities in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Preparing to walk down the aisle with Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, Gomez shared a carousel of images from the celebration on Thursday, Aug. 28.

The photos captured her showing off her figure in a white bikini paired with a bridal veil while enjoying a few days near the beach. Additional shots featured her rocking a black thong swimsuit and posing with balloons that spell out “Mrs. Levin,” suggesting she plans to take her future husband’s surname.

The festivities included charming moments at local restaurants, where the “Spy Kids 3: Game Over” star looked radiant in a pearly white halter-neck dress, accessorized with a delicate veil embroidered with “bride to be.” However, within hours of posting, the images were dissected and magnified by users who quickly shifted focus from celebration to criticism.

When the Daily Mail covered the girls trip, the tabloid’s jeering section weighed in with particularly harsh commentary.

“The flab is her stomach area,” one reader wrote bluntly.

Another commented, “She looks awful,” while a third added, “She’s got kind of a weird body but I’d still be all over her if I ever had a chance.”

Not all responses were negative, as some defended the star’s natural appearance.

“She looks beautiful, natural and happy!” one supportive reader wrote, while another added, “Selena is very talented. She has had troubled times and health. She seems happy. I am happy for her.”

The mixed reactions highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding body image and public expectations of celebrities, with Gomez notably limiting comments on her Instagram post to reduce the volume of potentially hurtful feedback.

The star was joined by her closest friends during the Mexican getaway, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, Connar Franklin Carpenter, and her cousin Priscilla Marie, according to E! News.

Notably absent was her longtime friend Taylor Swift, who was dealing with her own engagement announcement to NFL star Travis Kelce just two days prior. Swift remains on the guest list for Selena’s September wedding alongside Kelce, maintaining their nearly 20-year friendship despite missing the bachelorette celebration.

The scrutiny surrounding Gomez’s appearance isn’t new territory for the performer, who has been in the public eye since appearing on “Barney & Friends” in 2002. This constant visibility has made every physical change subject to public debate and speculation. The criticism intensified in June 2025 when she posted a mirror selfie in a blush-pink silk slip dress, prompting another wave of commentary about her facial features and overall appearance changes.

Many critics fail to acknowledge Gomez’s ongoing battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease diagnosed in 2013 that affects multiple body systems. In a 2023 TikTok video, she candidly explained how her medication causes her body to “tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it I tend to kind of lose weight.”

Medical experts confirm that lupus can cause both weight fluctuations and facial changes, with medications like corticosteroids contributing to physical variations beyond her control.

Despite providing medical explanations for her appearance changes, social media commentary remains unforgiving.

Last year, she responded to speculation about cosmetic procedures, stating she was “on steroids because of flare up” and clarifying, “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.” The ongoing speculation about her looks extends beyond body image to facial features, with some suggesting she’s deliberately altering her appearance rather than managing a chronic health condition that requires ongoing medical intervention.

As chatter about her appearance swirls online, the “Calm Down” singer stays focused on life’s meaningful moments.

Her Cabo bachelorette excursion highlighted joy, luxury yacht adventures, candlelit beach walks, and heartfelt time with close friends. From mariachi welcomes at Mexican hotels to “Mrs. Levin” balloon displays, she shared authentic glimpses of happiness. Even as social media critiques persist, Gomez’s willingness to celebrate openly shows she values genuine experiences and excitement for her future over public opinion, embracing pre-wedding bliss and not thinking about the haters.