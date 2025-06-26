‘What Did She Do to Her Face?’: Selena Gomez’s Unrecognizable Selfie Has Fans Zooming In on Her New Look

Selena Gomez decided to try out a new look, but she’s not sure if she’s fully committing to it yet.

The 32-year-old actress and singer posted a selfie on June 23 sporting a retro and edgy haircut that made social media users want to stop scrolling.

Though her cheeks had a touch of blush and her lips popped with an orange-red hue, it was her hairstyle that truly stole the spotlight.

Selena Gomez’s new hair transformation has everyone on social media talking ahead of a new movie role. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein /WireImage)

In the image, Gomez can be seen straight into the camera with a model-esque facial expression. She normally wears her dark brown hair pulled back out of her face or straight or bodywave curls.

This time she opted for a somewhat disheveled look with bangs — giving fans a flashback to her style back in 2022.

In the caption she wrote, “I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply won’t #bangs.”

Gomez limited the comments on her post, reducing some fans’ ability to respond and comment about her look, which some praised by sharing with fire emojis and heart eyes. One person wrote, “Looking flawless.”

Despite the post being focused on her hair, many couldn’t help but comment on her face, noting how different she looked — particularly her usually round jawline.

One person in E! News’ comments wrote, “What did she do to her face?”

Another said, “Omg that face, girl no.”

Meanwhile, a more positive commentator wrote, “What ever she does is stunning even if it is a wig!”

In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys, the skin, the joints and more, which she attributed to the changes in her body and appearance and explained further in a 2023 TikTok video.

When she’s taking the medication, the former Disney Channel star said her body will “tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it I tend to kind of lose weight.”

The changes in her appearance were not as shocking as the many who pointed out the hair on her head.

A person in E! News’ comment asked, “Isn’t this a wig for her upcoming movie?”

Two others confirmed, “It’s a wig and she’s filming a bio movie” and “Or maybe a wig. I think she is working on her movie portraying Linda Ronstadt.”

Selena Gomez tries out a totally new hair transformation: ‘I’d regret it’ https://t.co/wgvhN3WUWU pic.twitter.com/37JZGpO1dF — Page Six (@PageSix) June 24, 2025

Someone else stated, “We are getting closer to the Linda Ronstadt movie.”

Gomez revealed last year she was set to portray 11-time Grammy Award winning country singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

Ronstadt started her career with the Stone Poneys before going solo in 1968. She’s best known for chart hits like “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Blue Bayou,” and more.

Ronstadt, 78, often wore bangs even with different hairstyles that were longer, shorter, straight or curly.

Though Gomez was in talks to play Ronstadt, the status of the project remains uncertain.

“That’s still happening, though I’m not sure when,” Gomez explained to Hollywood Reporter in November 2024. “With Linda, once I met her and read two books, one of them over and over, I just found her to be so [compelling]. She had such an interesting perspective on music and life, and I really admired that. She never really needed to be as successful, and she was willing to try different things. But there’s a reason it’s taking time. We want to make sure it’s going to be good.”