‘She Still Has Fillers’: Selena Gomez’s Pink Lingerie Look Takes Back Seat as Critics Zoom In on Her Face

When Selena Gomez posted what should have been a simple mirror selfie showcasing her cozy night in, she probably didn’t expect it to spark yet another round of intense scrutiny about her appearance.

The 33-year-old actress and singer shared an intimate Instagram carousel featuring a selfie of her in a blush-pink silk slip dress, but instead of focusing on her effortlessly chic at-home style, trolls zeroed in on her face.

Selena Gomez’s pink slip dress selfie sparked more criticism about her face than praise for her style. (Photo: @selenagomez/Instagram)

The former Disney Channel darling captured the mirror selfie in what appeared to be her spacious bedroom, wearing a stunning silk garment with orange detailing that traced the neckline and ran along the leg slit.

Completing her evening ensemble were pink-rimmed glasses, perfect for her night of binge-watching “How I Met Your Mother,” which could be seen playing on the television behind her.

The soft lighting from a candle on her vanity created an intimate, cozy atmosphere that many celebrities strive to capture in their social media posts.

However, when the Daily Mail posted about her photos, the conversation in that tabloid’s cesspool of a comments section took a very much predictable turn as readers began scrutinizing Gomez’s features rather than celebrating her fashion choice.

“Why Selena? Why?” wrote one critical commenter, while another added, “She still has the fillers of a 55 year old real housewife.”

Some wondered if she’s trying to create buzz around her career since dropping her album at the top of the year.

“As soon as their career starts fading so does their clothes. So sad!” said one critic. Another added, “Overrated and overexposed just like her annoying friend TS. Only hope is once they hit 40, both vanish into obscurity.”

Gomez’s Instagram carousel offered more than just the bedroom photo, featuring moments from her recent adventures, including a group shot from a double date with fiancé Benny Blanco, alongside Logan Lerman and his fiancée Analuisa Corrigan.

One person asked, “Major disrespect to Benny, run while you can!!!! Why is an engaged woman posting pictures in lingerie?”

Additional images showed her enjoying various activities, including lounging on a comfortable couch while indulging in a Pedialyte freezer popsicle and a rare photograph with her younger half-sister Gracie during Gomez’s 33rd birthday celebration last month, complete with disco-themed rooftop decor.

The scrutiny surrounding Gomez’s looks isn’t new territory for the performer, who has been in the public eye since appearing on “Barney & Friends” in 2002. Her breakthrough role as Alex Russo in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” from 2007 to 2012 meant she literally grew up before the world’s watchful gaze.

This constant visibility has made every physical change subject to public debate and speculation.

What many critics fail to acknowledge is Gomez’s ongoing battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2013.

The condition affects multiple body systems, including the kidneys, skin, and joints, significantly impacting her physical form in ways beyond her control.

In a 2023 TikTok video, Gomez candidly explained how her medication causes her body to “tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it I tend to kind of lose weight.”

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

Medical experts at Johns Hopkins Lupus Center confirm that the disease can cause both weight loss and weight gain, with increased lupus activity sometimes leading to weight reduction, while medications like corticosteroids can cause weight gain. The physical fluctuations Gomez experiences are a direct result of managing a serious health condition, not vanity or poor lifestyle choices.

Despite the medical explanation she’s provided, social media commentary continues to be unforgiving.

Last year, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer responded to a separate TikTok video shared in 2023 by a physician’s assistant at a Florida plastic surgeon’s office addressed recent online speculation that Gomez had undergone cosmetic procedures.

“Honestly, I hate this,” she commented, according to E News! Addressing speculation about the work she had done, she was “on stripes because of flare up,” adding, “I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

Aside from the discourse on how she looks, Gomez is currently preparing to portray eleven-time Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

The multi-hyphenate is continuing to build her impressive career portfolio while managing both her health condition and public scrutiny.

Her willingness to share authentic moments, from cozy nights in silk lingerie to casual restroom selfies, demonstrates how she is living out loud despite the hate online and her medical condition.