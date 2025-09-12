‘Just Stop Girl’: Selena Gomez’s Flirty Underwear Pic Has Fans Saying She’s Desperate for the Wrong Attention Before Tying the Knot

Actress and singer Selena Gomez shook up Instagram with her latest post, plugging the new season of her Hulu show while slipping in photos that gave fans an intimate look at her private world.

The “People You Know” singer’s Sept. 10 upload featured snapshots from her trip after leaving New York, including dinner moments, hotel downtime, and shots at home that left many questioning what she was really trying to share.

Selena Gomez catches heat for posting a selfie in her undergarments. (Photo: @selenagomez/Instagram)

“Hello and goodbye, NY grateful for a great trip with my guys,” Gomez wrote while dropping a promo plug about her new show, alongside actors Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The former Disney child star also shared several selfies, including one of her wearing a long, black evening gown paired with a black scarf, and Gomez looks fantastic in the pictures.

‘Why Selena Why’: Selena Gomez’s New Look Has Fans Convinced She Made Changes to Her Appearance

Several photographs in, Gomez displays a selfie of herself wearing a mini T-shirt along with some tighty-whities, and her slim, bare belly is showing.

Fans reacted to the photo montage on Instagram.

“You came and SERVED!! Obsessed with every look,” wrote one fan. “(ps, mabel mora is an ICON).” But Daily Mail readers were not as nice calling her desperate for attention,

Two said, “Someone needs attention” and “Just stop girl.”

Another advised, “Someone please tell this woman to focus on something else besides her body.”

Selena Gomez shows off her flirty side in new posts on social media. (Photos: @selenagomez/Instagram)

Gomez has been trolled on social media for her weight in the past, according to Page Six.

The 33-year-old “Emilia Pérez” star spoke out about the body-shaming she’s been targeted with on social media, and she said it led to years of being insecure.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life,” she said. “And that’s something I’m very sensitive to. I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that emotion coming up?”

Gomez noted that she underwent DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) treatment to deal with her struggles and said it helped to peel “away layers.”

“Oh, now I understand, that’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight,” she said. “You just definitely have to be willing to do the work, and that part can be tricky.”

The actress was diagnosed with lupus back in 2013. But that hasn’t stopped her from embracing her body or hiding it. Last month, the “Sunset Blvd” singer posted more selfies on Instagram showing herself in lingerie.

Instagram is also where she shares several snapshots of her Bachelorette weekend ahead of her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. While in New York, Gomez gave details about their wedding on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

When asked about her upcoming nuptials, she did not provide an exact date for the event, but she did give fans a clue into her feelings about it.

“It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky,” Gomez gushed. “It’s going well. I’m so excited.”

The couple will soon tie the knot later this month at an undisclosed location.