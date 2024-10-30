‘He Got Nerve’: Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé Raises Eyebrows with Shady Post as Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Suddenly Split—Just Weeks After Tatum Finalizes Divorce From Dewan

Zoë Kravitz, 35, and Channing Tatum, 44, have officially called off their engagement, and the new fiancé of Tatum’s ex-wife has something to say about it.

According to People, multiple sources confirmed that “The Batman” actress and the “Magic Mike” star have parted ways after initially igniting dating rumors in 2021.

Tatum reportedly connected with the daughter of Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz while filming her feature film directorial debut “Blink Twice,” which was released on Aug. 8.

Fans suspect bad blood between Jenna Dewan’s current fiancé, Steve Kazee (left) and her ex-husband Channing Tatum (right) after Kazee posted a cryptic message amid Tatum’s breakup with Zoë Kravitz. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

The following month on Sept. 3, Tatum shared a loving note about Zoë on his Instagram account, along with a photo of the two. In the caption he wrote, “She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film. I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film, and everyone in it. Forever.”

After announcing in October 2023 that they planned to get married, Zoë was recently spotted without an engagement ring on her finger, which led to rumors their relationship came to an end.

Tatum was previously wed to his “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan, 43. They tied the knot in July 2009. Dewan filed for divorce in 2018. It took another six years before the divorce was finalized in September 2024. They share one daughter, 11-year-old Everly.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” Tatum and Dewan expressed in a joint statement at the time of their split.

The statement continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating. We'll always have "Step Up" pic.twitter.com/dqk11hKFZi — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 3, 2018

However, TMZ reported in 2021 that Channing and Jenna were engaged in a bitter legal fight over assets connected to the “Magic Mike” brand. Tatum served as a producer for the film franchise, and Dewan helped develop the“Magic Mike” live shows.

A recent post shared by Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, has social media users wondering if Jenna’s split from Tatum was not as amicable as they originally let on.

Not long after news broke on Oct. 29 about Zoë and Tatum ending their engagement, Kazee shared a 10-row message on his Instagram Story that just repeated “HAHAHAHA.”

Unsurprisingly, Kazee’s “HAHAHAHA” post led to widespread speculation that he was throwing shade at his future wife’s ex-husband.

The 48-year-old Tony Award winner tried to quash the drama with an additional Instagram Story, which was a re-post of a TikTok video featuring a dying plant.

Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee shares Instagram Story posts after news broke about Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz ending their engagement. (Photo: stevekazee/Instagram Story)

In a third post, Steve Kazee wrote, “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant. TikTok in today’s world I see.”

The Kentucky native then uploaded a photo of another plant with a caption that read, “See, it’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life.”

Despite the explanation, Kazee’s posts caused a lot of criticism on social media, with many echoing the sentiment of an X user who said, “What a trashy thing to do … wtf.”

“Must be nice living off Channing’s money,” one fan commented after Us Weekly covered the initial “HAHAHAHA” post to the outlet’s Instagram Page. Another person added, “Well that’s mature. Must be a great environment for their children.”

“That’s rude considering he is stepfather to Channing’s daughter. They will be in each other’s lives as long as he and Jenna are together,” said a third person.

Fans were much more brutal in the comment section of The Daily Mail’s post, writing, “He’s got nerve and now living the high life off of Magic Mike intellectual property rights!”



Another added, “That’s rich coming from the guy that impregnated another man’s wife.”

Steve Kazee began dating Jenna Dewan in 2018. They made their engagement Instagram official on Feb. 18, 2020.

Dewan gave birth to their first child together, Callum Michael Rebel, on March 6, 2020. A daughter named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn arrived on June 14, 2024.