‘I Didn’t Come Here for This’: Snoop Dogg Outraged After ‘Lightyear’ Scene with Two Moms Sparks Awkward Parenting Moment with His Grandson

Snoop Dogg‘s simple trip to the movies turned into an unexpected parenting challenge when his grandson’s innocent questions left the rap legend searching for answers he didn’t have.

Snoop, who has transformed from his gangsta rap days into a beloved family patriarch, recently shared how a trip to see Pixar’s “Lightyear” movie left him scrambling for answers.

Snoop Dogg was unprepared when his grandson asked about a particular movie scene while watching Pixar’s “Lightyear.” (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The 53-year-old entertainer opened up about the experience during an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast, revealing how the 2022 animated film caught him completely off guard.

What started as quality time with his grandchild quickly turned into an uncomfortable teaching moment that the seasoned performer admits he wasn’t ready for.

“Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like, ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” Snoop recalled, describing his grandson’s innocent curiosity about the film’s female protagonist, Alisha Hawthorne, and her relationship with her wife.

‘It’s a Rocky Road’: Snoop Dogg Drops Marriage Bombshell Amid Wife Shante’s Cryptic Post About Begging for What ‘You Can Get Elsewhere’

The question arose during a scene showing the couple with their child, leaving the grandfather momentarily speechless.

“I didn’t come here for this. I just came to watch the movie,” Snoop said during the more than hour-long interview, though that particular segment has since been deleted on platforms such as YouTube.

Bro I felt the same way when I was with my kids watching this movie in the theatres like COME ON! Toy Story really?!?!?! — CryptoHotep.base.eth 🛡️ (@CryptoHotep) August 25, 2025

The moment highlighted the broader conversation surrounding representation in children’s entertainment, particularly following the controversy that surrounded “Lightyear” during its development and release.

The film featured a brief romantic moment between Hawthorne and her wife, which initially faced censorship before being reinstated after Pixar employees pushed back against Disney’s editing decisions.

Snoop’s reaction resonated with some parents who felt similarly unprepared for such conversations.

One parent on X expressed solidarity, writing, “Unc, I feel u mane.. Our kids are watching this & movies with content such as references should either come with a special rating or should be removed entirely from children shows. Y’all can feel how u wanna feel, but keep it REAL. As a parent, how do explain this to a kid?”

Another social media user agreed, stating, “Snoop is lowkey right, people are tired of paying to watch kids’ movies only to get force-fed agendas.”

The comment highlighted the ongoing debate about representation in children’s media and its actual impact on young viewers.

Meanwhile, some Reddit users found entirely different aspects of the film more concerning than the relationship portrayal.

One user wrote, “The romantic scene had me like ‘Wait, that’s the thing?’, while Buzz’s lack of knowledge had me outraged.”

Another agreed, commenting, “The romantic moment is way less problematic than an astronaut knowing absolutely nothing about time dilation.”

For Snoop, the experience underscored the challenges modern grandparents face when navigating conversations with curious grandchildren.

“I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of [stuff] that I don’t have the answer for. It threw me for a loop,” he admitted. “These are kids … we have to show that, at this age?’ Like, they’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

In the moment, he simply told his grandson to focus on his popcorn while he processed the unexpected situation.

The “Gin & Juice” artist, who goes by “Papa Snoop” to his 13 grandchildren, has become increasingly open about his role as a family patriarch.

Despite his tough exterior and rap persona, Snoop has embraced grandfatherhood with genuine enthusiasm. His grandchildren range in age and personality, with his oldest grandson Zion, now 10, being the first to give him his cherished grandfather nickname.

“My grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart, and they’re different,” Snoop has shared in 2023 on his “Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites” audible.

Snoop has a total of four kids, Corde and Cordell, and daughter Cori Broadus, whom he shares with his wife, Shante Broadus. Their daughter, Cori, and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce Polk, welcomed their baby girl 25 weeks early in February. Snoop also had a son, Julian, from a previous relationship with Laurie Helmond.