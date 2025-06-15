‘I Bit My Tongue for the BS They Pulled’: Snoop Dogg’s Rarely Seen Love Child Lashes Out After Being Passed Over to Play His Dad In Three Movies, Including ‘Straight Outta Compton’

An upcoming movie about Snoop Dogg has generated familial strife. The Death Row Pictures film will be the “definitive biopic about the entertainment mogul and icon.” Hours ahead of the 2025 BET Music Awards on June 9, it was revealed that “Outer Banks” star Johnathan Daviss had been cast to portray the West Coast rapper on the big screen.

His portrayal will mark the third — Jarrett Ellis previously starred as Snoop in 2017’s “All Eyez on Me” and LaKeith Stanfield portrayed the hip-hop godfather in 2014’s “Straight Outta Compton.” Snoop was among the three recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award. Daviss attended the awards ceremony alongside the hip-hop artist, his wife, Shante Broadus, and their daughter, Cori.

News of the actor’s next big role was met with much excitement on social media, where some fans praised his talent. “Strong actor to do the job. Its not a look a like contest its an ACTING ROLE,” read one comment on Instagram. A second reaction read, “This is amazing casting.” But at least one person begs to differ: Julian Broadus.

The 26-year-old was born in 1999 to mother Laurie Helmond. Snoop and Shante wed in 1997. They welcomed their sons Corde, 30, in 1994 and Cordell, 27, in 1997, and daughter Cori in 1999. In Instagram Story posts, the young man unleashed his frustrations regarding the upcoming biopic.

Speaking of Snoop Dogg's 3 sons… I think Julian wanna play his daddy in the biopic. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/iXs1MhJkSO — ♦♠♥♣LunarSkye♣♥♠♦ (@LunarSkye) June 10, 2025

“Look I bit my tongue for that BS they pulled on Straight outta Compton, All Eyez on me & now this rubbish,” he began. The grievance of being bypassed continued with “I’m only growing older & wiser with time yet the decisions I’m seeing made to honor someone I genetically come from are absolute appalling.”

He punctuated the venting session with a declaration: “Real West Coast King stop playing with me this royalty s—t runs deep in my bloodline.” Multiple people were stunned by the public airing of the family business, as several had no idea that Snoop had fathered a third son.

“Which son is this I thought he only had 2 sons,” asked one person. Baring the rapper’s track record of extramarital affairs, someone else wrote, “I never knew he fathered a child outside of his marriage- although I’m not surprised.” A third person empathized with Julian when they noted, “Cube son had the opportunity to play his Dad. I can definitely see his point.”

The rarely seen son was last spotted with his family when Snoop received his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. In his BET Awards acceptance speech, the hitmaker expressed gratitude for his family riding the highs and lows with him.

“Especially to my beautiful wife, Shante. Now, you see this is why I’m so rock solid… I got a queen in life and no matter what she held me down, she hold me down, she been there, she’s always been my everything,” he said before subtly giving a nod to his sons.

“My boys — all my boys, and they know exactly who they is — I wanna give a shoutout to my princess, Cori B., my baby girl,” he said. It is unclear if Julian shares a relationship with his siblings, though old Instagram posts reveal he shared a close bond with his father’s late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed in 2021.