‘Does Anyone Else Think This Is Whack?’: White Man Loses It After Discovering What He Thinks Is a New Line of Greeting Cards Just For Black People

A white man lost it in a Walgreens after noticing the Mahogany line of greeting cards, calling the cards specifically designed for people of color “whack.” His brief rant launched a social media firestorm.

What’s probably the weirdest thing about his meltdown is that such cards have been around since before the 1980s, so his outrage is coming more than 40 years after the cards first showed up in retail outlets.

“Ya’ll I’m at Walgreens looking at freakin cards,” Drew Bishop370 originally posted on TikTok.

White man sounds the alarm after alerting audience to Hallmark cards dedicated to Black people. (Credit: WallStreetApes/X)

“Does anyone else think that this is whack? There’s a whole section of cards for Black people and it’s from, from Hallmark Mahogany. That’s f#cked up, isn’t it?”

Bishop thought Walgreens had just started selling the cards.

Hallmark said its Mahogany line of greeting cards “celebrates what is most beloved about Black culture through a timeless collection of authentic and artful greeting cards, gifts, movies, and media inspired with messages of faith, Black pride and love.”

“Hallmark Mahogany is a dedicated lifestyle brand committed to providing Black Women with innovative ways to honor African-American heritage and deepen the bonds of family, friendship and faith,” the brand said on its website.

I am anti BLM and DEI, but this doesn’t bother me. I think having the portion of our society being able to buy things that they identify with is fine.



It is just like buying makeup, we have all shades, everyone should be represented. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) August 19, 2025

Bishop’s post picked up speed and was viewed hundreds of thousands of times across social media after a popular X post claimed Walgreens was facing backlash over the cards.

“BREAKING: Walgreens is under backlash after shoppers noticed that they have started selling cards exclusively for Black people,” Dom Lucre wrote in a post on X Tuesday, after reposting it from Wall Street Apes.

‘You Guys Suck!’: White Woman Shamelessly Launches Racist Rant In Grocery Store, Orders White Store Manager to Tell His Employees to Stop Acting Like ‘Brown People’

And an Instagram user continued the farce.

“Walgreens is getting unexpected backlash after some white shoppers complained about its Mahogany greeting card line by Hallmark. The collection, which has been around since the ’80s, is designed to celebrate Black culture, family, and traditions,” Baller Alert said in posting the video on Instagram.

As expected, social media erupted.

“So let me get this straight… If a store made a ‘whites only’ greeting card section, it would spark national outrage. But when it’s ‘blacks only,’ it’s called progress? Segregation with a smile and corporate branding. This isn’t unity. It’s modern-day apartheid wrapped in Hallmark packaging. How is this not racism?” Dr. Lucien Wolfe asked on X.

This X user countered with the obvious, “I don’t see anything wrong with it, for so many decades black people didn’t have anything to choose from except white people cards. I think race and culture are fine in non-governmental issues. It’s good to be proud of your race and culture whichever you are … And we should be proud as Americans that almost every race has contributed something magic to the mix.”

Even this anti-BLM and DEI user couldn’t find anything wrong with the Mahogany greeting cards.

“I think having the portion of our society being able to buy things that they identify with is fine. It is just like buying makeup, we have all shades, everyone should be represented.”

An Instagram user summed it up nicely: “Imagine being 40 years late…”

The fact-checking website Snopes looked into the social media frenzy, reaching out to Walgreens.

The retailer does sell the cards online and in stores. A spokesperson told Snopes this is not new and added that Walgreens believed it “would have had these cards in our stores since around the time Hallmark launched them, the late 80s.”

Hallmark first introduced Mahogany in a 16-card promotion in 1987 and continued it as a permanent brand in 1991.

Hallmark said its Mahogany brand was “the most extensive offering of cards available for African American consumers.” And even though the cards were designed for Black consumers, Snopes reported it we found no evidence that the prevented other consumers from buying them.

Bishop later removed his post from TikTok.