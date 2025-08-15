‘Have the Right to Say It’: White Woman Hurls Racial Slurs at Black Family at Minnesota Playground Then Defends Her Use of the N-word, Video Shows

On a recent summer day, Reggie Lenear took his four kids to a local park in Minnesota, but an incident occurred that left them shaken and upset. A white mom allegedly hurled racial slurs at Lenear and his family, leading to a tense confrontation that the father caught on video.

The incident occurred on the playground of Lion’s Park in Coons Rapids and is sparking outrage on social media, with many drawing comparisons to Shiloh Hendrix, a white mother from Minnesota who made national news for spewing racist vitriol at a Black child in a park in May. “What’s going on, Minnesota?! Specifically, the playgrounds,” asked a concerned person in the comments section of TikTok. “This is so exhausting,” said another.

A video screen grab shows a Minnesota woman in a confrontation. (Photos: Instagram/atlblackstar)

In the video, Lenear can be heard confronting the unidentified mother, who is pushing a stroller and appears to be leaving the park with her young daughters, after she “went out of her way” to call his family the “N-word.”

“She likes to say the N-word at the park,” Lenear stated as he walked alongside her and filmed her leaving.

Upon realizing she’s being filmed, she turned around and exclaimed, “I said I have a brother who is a [n-word],” apparently in a misguided attempt to justify her behavior.

“Oh, look, she keeps saying it,” Lenear responded.

As the mother loaded the children into her minivan in the parking lot, Linear approached again to film her license plate, but he was quickly pushed back by the woman, who got into his face with her baby on her hip. “This is my personal property,” she yelled, indicating he should stop filming. “Walk away! We’re all the same. We’re human.”

Many TikTok users felt she was using her baby as a shield. “She’s carrying that baby because she thinks that will save her,” one observed. “Not her running up holding her baby,” said another.

“Don’t believe the part about the brother This is a tactic, they do this when called out for using racial slurs They claim to have a ‘fill in the blank’ father, brother, mother The point is to mk it seem like they have the right to say it or they are the same – baby ain’t nobody using that Hard R but a ra€ist!!!,” one Instagram user wrote.

“The last yt lady who did this, yt people made a millionaire,” one noted, referring to the fundraising page set up by Shiloh Hendrix after her disturbing video went viral. The page, titled “Help Me Protect My Family,” has been flooded with white supremacists, anti-Semites, and all manner of racists who have been rallying around her, helping to raise $800,000 so far. As of August 13, 2025, no disorderly conduct or hate speech charges have been filed against her.

For now, sympathizers are rallying around Lenear, and his video has quickly gained traction, with many commenters hoping internet sleuths will “do your thing” and identify the woman.

“This is not acceptable,” the father wrote in the caption. “No one should ever be comfortable to say those things. On top of that, she’s with her kids, showing them that it’s OK [and] allowing them to do the same.”