‘Incompetence’: GOP Support for Pete Hegseth Fractures As JD Vance’s Quiet Panic Over the Iran War Could Prove to be the Nail in Defense Secretary’s Coffin

Major cracks are beginning to show in Republicans’ support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid the ongoing chaos at the Pentagon, and, making matters worse for Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance’s concern over President Donald Trump and Hegseth’s war on Iran indicates it’s more than just a leadership problem

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has raised eyebrows repeatedly during his 14 months helming the Department of Defense.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago club on January 03, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He’s been assailed over his brash orders on military fitness, his questionable public comments and social media posts, and his ultimatum to journalists covering defense to either abide by strict new reporting rules or get out.

Some of the most serious criticism has centered on his gutting of experienced military brass in the Pentagon’s ranks and on his use of a non-secure app to discuss war plans last year.

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Some members of the GOP are beginning to voice concerns about Hegseth’s leadership abilities and have privately admitted in a series of interviews with The Hill that he wouldn’t be approved if his confirmation hearing were held today.

In discussions with anonymous Senate Republicans, the news outlet reported that they’d like to see him replaced but conceded it’s up to Trump. Critics contend this shows just how far Hegseth’s support has eroded.

Part of the growing problem for Hegseth involves his recent pushout of Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was well-connected with congressional lawmakers and whom Hegseth ousted when Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll was out of town, according to The Daily Beast.

“The hollowing out of incredible leadership at the Pentagon has been a big concern,” one source told The Hill. “It really came to a tipping point when Gen. George was dismissed.”

Even MAGA loyalist Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst called Hegseth’s firing of George “a mistake.”

And North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, a combat veteran himself, accused Hegseth, whose main experience for the top Defense job is as a platoon leader in the Army National Guard, of “missing the mark” in depleting the Pentagon of experienced senior leadership, DB reported.

“He has separated some of the most extraordinary generals that we’ve had in play. I don’t quite know what’s going on there,” Tillis complained. The senator who voted to confirm Hegseth now says he’d give him “a failing grade” for the personnel decisions he’s made.

MSN readers reacted to Hegseth’s waning GOP support and his firing of top military leaders with scathing, pointed barbs.

“Incompetence is secondary only to their ability to kneel to their Dear Leader. What a complete stain on the history of our country’s military,” one reader stated.

Another reader compared it to playing games with U.S. national security.

“Perhaps in a war with a determined adversary is not the best time to purge leaders. If anything happens on US soil, class action against these incompetent politicians playing dungeons and dragons.”

Reader Thomas Forrest agreed, “’A new report from The Hill details a series of anonymous conversations with lawmakers who make clear that, if Hegseth’s confirmation vote were now, he would not get the nod.’ A little too late.”

Adding to Hegseth’s problems, it leaked out last month that Vance was not a fan of Trump and Hegseth’s chaotic and seemingly sudden attack on Tehran on Feb. 28, right in the middle of negotiations with the Islamic Republic over its ballistic weapons systems and nuclear aspirations.

Vance is said to be “privately freaking out” over Hegseth’s handling of the administration’s deadly and ongoing war on Iran, the Daily Beast reported, citing a story in The Atlantic.

The Atlantic cited two senior administration sources who said Vance has been “skeptical” about the information the DOD is providing on the war, and that Vance has talked with Trump about his worries about depleted stockpiles of some weapon systems due to the haphazard military campaign against Tehran.

Hegseth’s frequent bragging about how successful the U.S. campaign in Iran also doesn’t align with intelligence reports.

CBS News reported last week that much more of Iran’s defense capabilities remain intact than Hegseth has admitted, including ballistic missiles and launch systems, more than half of Tehran’s navy, and a significant portion of its air force.