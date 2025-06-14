‘Bring the Cougar Out’: Steve Harvey Blushes Over ‘Family Feud’ Contestant’s Flirty Answer About His Looks

Steve Harvey has mastered the art of turning unexpected moments into television gold, and a recent ”Family Feud” episode proves exactly why he remains one of daytime television’s most beloved hosts. The seasoned entertainer found himself on the receiving end of some particularly bold compliments from contestants, creating the kind of spontaneous comedy that has made his version of the long-running game show appointment viewing.

What started as a routine survey question about commonalities between Harvey and Mr. Clean quickly evolved into a flirtatious exchange that left the host blushing and audiences thoroughly entertained.

Steve Harvey delivers another bit of television gold on a recent episode of Family Feud. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The episode in question, which originally aired on April 22, featured the Hill family taking on what seemed like a straightforward survey question. The interaction began innocently enough, with Harvey presenting the challenge to identify commonalities between himself and the Mr. Clean brand mascot.

“Top six answers on the board, name something Steve Harvey and Mr. Clean have in common,” Harvey announced as the round commenced.

Team player Deborah Hill immediately buzzed in with the top answer of “shiny bald head,” securing her family’s opportunity to control the board.

Jahman Hill was up next and didn’t hesitate. “You’re both famous,” he said coolly. That answer hit the board at No. 3.

Then came Kim Hill, keeping it simple and to the point. “They both like stuff clean. Clean dressed,” she offered. No bells or whistles, just facts. Her response landed at No. 6.

But it was La Tasha Hill who brought the heat. Without missing a beat, she flashed a smile and said, “Good looks.” Harvey raised an eyebrow and turned to her, only to be met with her smizing, nodding confidently, and clapping like she knew it was gold.

“It’s up there,” she added with a knowing grin.

Harvey leaned in, half-joking but fully in character. “Watch ya self, darling. I’m a full-blown situation.” The crowd ate it up. That answer took the fourth spot on the board.

As he moseyed back to the top of the contestant row, full of charm and swagger, he turned to the team captain, Monisha Hill, and tossed her the same question. Without missing a beat, she smiled and said, “They both smell good.” The audience chuckled, but the buzzer wasn’t laughing — that answer earned the family their first X on the board.

It was up to Miss Deborah to keep the family alive on the board. Without hesitation, she dropped a line that had the whole room hollering.

“They both got that tight body,” she said, grinning wider than La Tasha.

Her family erupted in high-fives while the audience broke into laughter, and Harvey — caught off guard — started blushing like a schoolboy.

Before he could even find the right comeback, Miss Deborah doubled down: “Alright now. Alright now!”

Harvey leaned back and laughed, “Aight, Miss Deborah (here he let out a roar with a paw swipe) gon’ bring out the cougar!”

He played along, pretending Miss Deborah was making a move on him. “No on the back now, Miss Deborah,” he teased, stepping away with a grin.

Then she gave him a little tap on the shoulder and squealed, “Ooooooo!” like she’d just touched a live wire.

Harvey whipped around, pointed his finger at her, and hissed, “Ssssss!” keeping the joke going.

Social media users couldn’t resist weighing in on the memorable exchange.

Under the YouTube clip, fans shared their amusement with comments ranging from sympathy for Harvey’s predicament to admiration for Deborah’s confidence.

“The producers must love torturing Steve with these questions,” one viewer observed, while another praised the contestant directly, “Miss Deborah, he’s nothing but a situation!”

Harvey himself joined the conversation when the show posted the clip on Instagram, acknowledging his unpreparedness for such bold compliments.

“Now y’all know good and well I wasn’t ready for Miss Deborah to come with that! Me and Mr. Clean just out here tryna mind our bald-headed business!” he wrote, embracing the humor of the situation.

While most said their answers were the same as Miss Deborah’s first “bald” answer, one commenter questioned, “How is she a cougar when yall bout the same age Steeve?”

Miss Deborah’s second answer about muscular physiques landed in the fifth position, and was the last correct answer before the Hill family snagged three strikes.

Despite losing control — but not the round — to the Victor family, the Hills delivered a moment that stole the show.

Steve Harvey, hosting since 2010, turned the exchange into classic “Family Feud” magic, where laughs and unscripted joy (especially with Black guests) take center stage.

It’s proof his signature blend of humor and heart still connects across generations.