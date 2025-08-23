‘They Are Lopsided’: Ellie Goulding’s Risqué Black-and-White Selfie Doesn’t Land as Planned, Fans Call Out Her Face and Body

Ellie Goulding is in the mood to show off her looks.

The British singer and songwriter posted a black and white filtered selfie on Wednesday, Aug. 20. In it, she posed in a mirror behind a bed wearing hardly anything. Despite the nature of the photo, some fans weren’t allured or impressed.

Ellie Goulding posts thirst trap that fails to capture fans’ attention. (Photo: @elliegoulding/Instagram)

The “Love Me Like You Do” artist snapped the picture of herself in no other clothes but white and lacy bottoms. She held the phone up with both hands, over the bottom portion of her face. The 38-year-old was able to keep a portion of her chest hidden by pressing both of her forearms against each one. She didn’t have any extra body parts to cover her abdomen region. So her six pack was fully on display.



‘What Did She Do’: Miley Cyrus Shows All In New Photo But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About What She Did to Her Mouth

Without a caption, it’s not clear if Goulding had a true purpose for sharing the image. Or maybe, she was just feeling herself. But it seems like some fans did not share the same sentiments.

One person commenting in the Daily Mail’s section for its usual hateful responses said, “They are lopsided,” referring to her chest.

Someone else wrote, “I never liked her singing, but now I feel sad for her face or body. It looks a hot mess.”

Aside from the critics of her body, some people had more to say about her face. While you rarely see it in the photo, it appears those who are familiar with the way she looks had some things to get off their chest.

One said, “Ellie Goulding is otherwise a completely beautiful woman…. shame her grouper lips have to ruin it!!”

Though she’s never openly admitted to getting any fillers in her lips, photos from her younger years show that her mouth has gotten plumper.

Another person commented, “I never thought she was attractive.”

Someone else typed, “Careful with that chin, she’ll have someones eye out.”

Back in 2017, she opened up to Stylist about her thoughts on natural beauty.

“As I get older, the more natural I want to be and the more I want my beauty to come from within,” she said. “I love hair, makeup and skin care products as much as the next person … but I think there needs to be more emphasis on who you are as a person, and the body and face that you were given.”

There have also been accusations about her breasts being surgically enhanced.

But back in 2014, Goulding told Glamour magazine that she had a real fear of surgery.

“I’m petrified of anything like that (surgery). My friends will think that’s hilarious. I ran every day for seven months, maybe too obsessively, and when I stopped I became curvier.”

She also addressed allegations about her chest.

She said, “People underestimate how you can shape your body. Since I stopped eating meat and fish, my body’s better than ever. I feel calmer, clean, although I drink and smoke. And – touch wood! – I never get ill on tour anymore. And it’s always hectic, man.”